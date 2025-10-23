More Treats Revealed for Disney Jollywood Nights, Including Kermit and Miss Piggy Themed Sundaes

Disney has revealed even more delicious treats coming to this year’s Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios .

What’s Happening:

Last week, Disney teased some of the delicious holiday treats that await guests at Disney Jollywood Nights this year.

Now, they’ve shared more through a fun, character-filled video, which appears to be set at 50’s Prime Time Café. An old-timey announcer appears on a classic television set, to reveal more of the delicious items.

He’s helped out by Heidi, a waitress at 50’s Prime Time Café, who is dolled up into glamorous Hollywood couture to help showcase the menu items.