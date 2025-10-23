More Treats Revealed for Disney Jollywood Nights, Including Kermit and Miss Piggy Themed Sundaes
Yes, the beloved Christmas Gertie Cookies are coming back!
Disney has revealed even more delicious treats coming to this year’s Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Last week, Disney teased some of the delicious holiday treats that await guests at Disney Jollywood Nights this year.
- Now, they’ve shared more through a fun, character-filled video, which appears to be set at 50’s Prime Time Café. An old-timey announcer appears on a classic television set, to reveal more of the delicious items.
- He’s helped out by Heidi, a waitress at 50’s Prime Time Café, who is dolled up into glamorous Hollywood couture to help showcase the menu items.
- The new items revealed for Jollywood Nights 2025 are as follows:
- Arepas de Choclo at KRNR The Rock Station
- Jolly Jam Slider at Backlot Express
- Holiday Dill-light at Tune-In Lounge
- Jolly Gingerbread Mini Churros at Ice Cold Hydraulics
- Miss Piggy Strawberry Glam at Hollywood Scoops
- Kermit Mint Whirl at Hollywood Scoops
- Mint Chocolate Cold Brew at Ice Cold Hydraulics
- Christmas Gertie Cookie at Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction
- Learn more about all of the items in the humorous reveal video below.
More on Disney Jollywood Nights:
- Disney Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.
- This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 8th and December 22nd, with the November dates set for select Saturdays and Mondays, while December dates fall on select Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
- Find out more details about what you can expect at this year’s Jollywood Nights, and enjoy a preview of the event’s merchandise and character appearances.
