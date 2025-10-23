Photos: Birdcage Bar Topped Off as More of the Refurbished Grand Floridian Lobby is Unveiled

Though some areas are available for guests to see and enjoy, other developments are still in progress.

Construction walls recently came down in the lobby of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, revealing some of the reimagined spaces. Now, more has been revealed, while the controversial new birdcage bar has been topped off.

As you can see in the image above, most of the construction walls have been removed from the lobby area, with tarps put up in their place around the still under construction birdcage bar. The structure of the new bar has been topped off, which pays homage in design and aesthetic to the landmark birdcage that it is replacing in this main building of the resort.

Earlier this month, walls came down around the check-in area of the resort, revealing some elegant new lighting designs to the area. There is also a classic Grand Floridian logo and filigree design flourished on the wall in this area as well.

Here’s a look at what the check-in area looked like before.

Despite construction appearing to wrap up, Disney did say that the Grand Floridian won’t have its trademark Gingerbread House this holiday season . For a closer look at how the hotel once was, check out our previous report .

