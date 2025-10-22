Photos: New Disney Princess Treats Arrive at Walt Disney World

Plus, a new way to try the Gray Stuff!

Walt Disney World has debuted new delicious pre-packaged treats perfect for royalty.

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted some delicious new treats inspired by Disney Princesses.

While there are a few of the standard looking prepackaged snacks, a new set of truffles packaged to look like fairytale novels provide an extra touch of magic to these new treats.

The new set of sweet treats are inspired by Walt Disney Animation films including Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, The Princess and the Frog, and Beauty and the Beast.

Each of the truffle booklets run for $12.99 before tax, and include:

Cinderella – Dark Chocolate Sea Sal Caramels

The Princess and the Frog – Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – Milk Chocolate Black Cherry Truffles

Sleeping Beauty – Milk Chocolate Coffee Truffles

Guests will also find a new popcorn variety called the Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo Popcorn and a new way to try the Grey Stuff.

Featuring Jacque and Gus Gus, the white cheddar flavored popcorn runs for $6.49.

And while Beauty and the Beast ’s elusive and delicious gray stuff came to life as a delicious cookies and cream icing at both Disneyland

Also flavored as cookies and cream, the container of the sweet treat runs for $6.50.

You can find these new sweets at Goofy’s Candy Co at Disney Springs

