Photos: A Bevy of Christmas Tree Ornaments Perfect for Disney Fans

Disney Fans can choose from all or just their favorites when it comes to Christmas Tree Ornaments.

Even though Walt Disney World is home to year-round Christmas shop locations, celebrating the holiday season every day of the year, now is when things are starting to get good in terms of the merchandise selections at these locations. A wider variety hits the shelves and sometimes even more niche and obscure Disney Parks attractions or Disney and Pixar animated films are celebrated (especially if it’s an anniversary year!) Earlier, we were at Disney’s Days of Christmas at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and caught a few favorites that might be new to some of our readers. Take a look. Plus, we’ve included links to the Disney Store items if available.

(Please note this page contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

For a number of years now, different ornaments have debuted that look like traditional mouse ears, each with a different theme. Sure to be a favorite of EPCOT fans, Figment (complete in his astronaut suit) sits upon a pair of ears, also sculpted to look like the textural pattern of Spaceship Earth. The ears themselves are also the original EPCOT logo, as well as the original logo for the Imagination pavilion at the park.

Figment Light-Up Ear Hat Ornament - EPCOT | Disney Store

Hercules takes center stage on our next pair of ears, as a baby sitting atop a cloud that echoes the swirly style of the film that makes up the base of the mouse ears. Herc is bending a lightning bolt between the ears, which also feature the symbol of the gods, and an H for Hercules.

Baby Hercules Ear Hat Ornament | Disney Store

Tarzan takes over the next ear ornament, with our beloved Ape Man in the middle on top of a jungle foliage filled base, with other characters adorning each side of each ear.

Head to Paradise Falls with an ear set ornament based on Pixar’s Up. Appropriately, balloons make up the base, with Kevin and Russell atop them, as well as the dogs of the film (including Dug of course!) Carl, and the Grape Soda pin all adorning the ears.

“It’s a small world" takes the spotlight of the final ear ornament we’re showing off, with classic iconography from the Disney Parks attraction on the ears, and the landmark clock tower right between them. The base itself features those classic Mary Blair patterns.

Moving into more dimensional pieces, we find this ornament featuring Nick and Judy from Zootopia in one of the gondolas from their world. We’ll bet a number of people might pick this up not only as Zootopia fans, but due to their love of the Disney Skyliner even though it looks nothing like one of those vehicles. Also, the ornament lights up!

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde Gondola Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - Zootopia | Disney Store

A living ornament - in that it does something - can be featured with this Coco item. Miguel plays guitar while Dante listens, and the ornament itself does, in fact, play music.

A fun sculpt celebrates Aladdin with Abu, ready to steal the gem from a nearby idol in the Cave of Wonders. If you remember the film, you know this leads to disastrous results thanks to a security system far superior to what the Louvre has in Paris. But this ornament perfectly captures the moments just before all heck breaks loose in the Cave of Wonders.

Abu Light-Up and Sound Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - Aladdin | Disney Store

Feline fans will love this ornament celebrating The Aristocats, which features Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse dangling from a light fixture - which also functions as a light, lighting up.

The Aristocats Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament - Disney Store

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the film, this ornament focuses on Toy Story, featuring Buzz and Woody inside a Pizza Planet rocket, complete with the film’s logo on the side.

Toy Story Legacy Sketchbook Ornament - 30th Anniversary - Limited Release | Disney Store

Another anniversary year, The Emperor’s New Groove is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the classic pose of Kuzco and Pacha scaling the cliffs, back to back, and relying on their teamwork to escape their jam that led them above a perilous river complete with waterfall that has sharp rocks at the bottom.

Kuzco and Pacha Sketchbook Ornament - The Emperor’s New Groove | Disney Store

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Tangled also gets an ornament, this one featuring Rapunzel’s best bud Pascal, popping his head out of one of the iconic lanterns from the film.

Pascal Sketchbook Ornament – Tangled | Disney Store

Not necessarily an anniversary year, fans of the Mad Hatter from Disney’s Alice in Wonderland (the animated classic), can get this ornament which features the trademark hat of the hatter, with the character himself popping out of the top of it.

Mad Hatter Sketchbook Ornament - Alice in Wonderland | Disney Store

Jaq and Gus Sketchbook Ornament - Cinderella | Disney Store

Another anniversary year, Cinderella is marking its 75th, and this ornament captures the fun of Jaq and Gus in that movie, complete with tiny Santa hats and holly.

Bambi is also commemorated, perfect for the winter season, with his pal Thumper on the ice. A perfect look that will blend into any Christmas tree.

Bambi and Thumper Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

Similar to a portrait featured near the end of the original Lilo & Stitch, Lilo and Stitch are featured alongside a snowman having wintery fun. Another ornament features the duo inside their coin-operated rocket ship.

Lilo & Stitch with Snowman Sketchbook Ornament | Disney Store

While we spotted these ornaments at Disney Springs, they are sure to spring up at Christmas stores and other retail locations around Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. Plus, many (like the links included) are also available at Disney Store.