Unleash Your Imagination in Style: New Figment Button-Up Shirt Arrives at Walt Disney World

This button-up is but the latest in a new string of Figment fashions.

Figment lovers can dress up in style with a fabulous new button-up shirt now available at Walt Disney World .

Lots of new Figment merchandise and apparel has been released over the last few weeks at Walt Disney World, and the latest is a fantastic new purple button-up shirt, featuring various different Figment designs inspired by his appearance in the original version of Journey into Imagination at EPCOT . We spotted this particular shirt at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs , but it’s also available at EPCOT, retailing for $69.99.

This is the latest item in a newly-released collection of Figment apparel , which also includes a reversible long-sleeve, a hat, and a rather interesting shirt featuring the actual Audio-Animatronic of Figment.

