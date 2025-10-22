Unleash Your Imagination in Style: New Figment Button-Up Shirt Arrives at Walt Disney World
Figment lovers can dress up in style with a fabulous new button-up shirt now available at Walt Disney World.
Lots of new Figment merchandise and apparel has been released over the last few weeks at Walt Disney World, and the latest is a fantastic new purple button-up shirt, featuring various different Figment designs inspired by his appearance in the original version of Journey into Imagination at EPCOT. We spotted this particular shirt at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs, but it’s also available at EPCOT, retailing for $69.99.
This is the latest item in a newly-released collection of Figment apparel, which also includes a reversible long-sleeve, a hat, and a rather interesting shirt featuring the actual Audio-Animatronic of Figment.
