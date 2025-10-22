Photos: Construction Walls Go Up Around Forthcoming LEVEL99 at Disney Springs

LEVEL99, an interactive, social entertainment experience known for its challenge rooms, is coming soon to Walt Disney World.
Construction walls have gone up around the future home of LEVEL99 at Disney Springs, as work gets further underway on the new interactive social gaming venue.

  • Earlier this year, it was announced that LEVEL99 will open a location on the West Side of Disney Springs, adjacent to City Works Eatery & Pour House, in the former location of The NBA Experience.
  • The screens from that former attraction have been advertising LEVEL99 to Disney Springs guests for a few weeks now. However, progress seems to be spreading outside as construction walls have gone up.

  • Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, this new attraction will feature over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.
  • Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.
  • The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.
  • LEVEL99 is actively hiring for its opening team, including positions such as Director of Operations and Venue Technician, indicating that the venue is preparing for its grand opening.
  • LEVEL99 creator Matthew DuPlessie launched the first escape room style concept in the world in 2004, with the first LEVEL99 location opening in 2021.

