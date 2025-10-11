Photos: Furnishings and More Elegance Arrives as Walls Continue to Come Down at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Though some areas are available for guests to see and enjoy, other developments are still in progress.

Work on the lobby at Disney’s flagship resort at Walt Disney World is continuing, with some of the newly refurbished areas now available for guests to see, showcasing a new elegance to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Walls are down at the Check-In area of the resort, revealing some elegant new lighting designs to the area. There is also a classic Grand Floridian logo and filigree design flourished on the wall in this area as well.

Along with the newly installed carpet featuring floral designs, furniture has also arrived in the lobby area, allowing for guests at the resort a comfortable place to lounge in the area, and perhaps enjoy a bit of classical music and ambience.

Speaking of lounge, work continues in the area on a new bar space coming to the lobby floor, paying homage in design and aesthetic to the landmark birdcage that it is replacing in this main building of the resort.

There is no specific date that we expect the lobby work to be concluded, but we do know that Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort is a destination for those who like to experience the holidays at Walt Disney World. This is largely because of a giant gingerbread house that gets installed in the lobby along with a beautiful Christmas tree for the festivities. Hopefully the work is done before this season, that way we can see the holiday flourishes in the spectacular new space.

