Hong Kong Disneyland President Michael Moriarty to Replace Kevin Lansberry as Experiences EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Disney executive Michael Moriarty, who most recently led Hong Kong Disneyland through one of their largest expansions ever with World of Frozen and their 20th anniversary celebration, will step into the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Disney Experiences.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Michael Moriarty has been appointed the new Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Disney Experiences.

Moriarty will be taking over the position from Kevin Lansberry, who is set to retire after a 39-year career with the company.

Moriarty brings 2 decades of Disney leadership experience to the role, which saw him serve as CFO at Walt Disney Imagineering, finance leadership roles at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Holding the role for five years, Moriarty led the successful opening of the World of Frozen expansion, which gave the resort a record breaking 2024.

Additionally, he spearheaded the resort’s on-going 20th anniversary celebration.

At this time, a successor for his role at Hong Kong Disneyland has yet to be announced.

What They’re Saying:

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Experiences Chairman: “Michael Moriarty brings a deep understanding of our long-term strategy to broaden the reach and impact of Disney Experiences. His global perspective and leadership will help guide us through an exciting chapter of growth, reaching new fans in new places and on new platforms."

Hong Kong’s Upcoming Thrills:

Hong Kong Disneyland has grown exponentially since its 2005 opening, including the addition of 4 new lands, a castle expansion, and some of Disney’s most ambitious entertainment offerings.

Announced last year at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the thrills are expected to grow high up into the sky with a new Avengers themed attraction set for Tomorrowland.

The “Tower of Terror" style attraction is expected to feature some of Marvel

While no story information or timeline has been shared for the upcoming attraction, we did get a fresh look at the upcoming attraction

It'll be really interesting to see what Disney can do with a ground up version of a Marvel tower compared to the reimagined Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

