A Major Minnie Celebration: Tokyo Disney Resort Fills Early 2026 With Special New Entertainment and Return of Tower of Terror Unlimited

Plus, an incredibly immersive new iteration of Disney Story Beyond that takes over the canals of Tokyo DisneySea's Mediterranean Harbor

Tokyo Disney Resort is inviting guests to visit early next year with special fun and entertainment, including the return of a popular ride overlay and a new celebration of all things Minnie Mouse.

Tokyo Disney Resort is enticing guests to visit from January to March of 2026 with a number of special events and programs, including the return of Tower of Terror Unlimited and a new celebration of Minnie Mouse.

From January 14 through March 2, 2026, Minnie’s Funderland, the fifth special event in the Disney Pal-Palooza series, will take place for guests to have a blast with their pals at Tokyo Disneyland.

The entertainment program, “Minnie @Funderland,” will be presented along the parade route and at Castle Forecourt.

In this parade, Minnie and her friends appear on a float adorned with big bows, dressed in cute outfits featuring heart-shaped accessories and polka dots. Along the parade route, Minnie will occasionally hop down from her float and move through the parade, spreading joy and making sure each and every guest feels a part of the fun.

In the nighttime projection program “Fundernight,” Cinderella Castle will feature new projections of bows and hearts, and the plaza lampposts will be topped with decorative stained-glass hearts, inviting guests into Minnie Mouse’s fantasy-filled dream world from day to night.

Minnie’s signature style can be found throughout the park to celebrate. The flower bed at the entrance will feature Minnie, a large bow monument will be displayed at World Bazaar, and the area around Cinderella Castle will be decorated with bow and polka dot motifs.

Starting December 26th, Guests can discover fun new menu items like the adorable Special Hot Dog (Cheese & Egg) from Refreshment Corner. Also during the event period, Crystal Palace Restaurant will be decked out in cute decorations.

Starting January 13th, new merchandise will hit the shelves for the occasion, including the Full-of-Heart Ring, which can be shaken maraca-style to the beat of the parade, or used as a fun photo prop with friends. It can also be customized with plush charms and mascots to make this a one-of-a-kind item. Also available will be a selection of fashion items themed to the event to add some extra Minnie cuteness to your outfits, including headbands, fun caps and sweatshirts.

At Tokyo DisneySea starting on January 14th, a new stage show - “Dance the Globe!” - officially starts before the Tokyo DisneySea 25th “Sparkling Jubilee” special anniversary event (which itself launches on April 15th, 2026 running through March 31, 2027).

Themed to dance and music styles from countries near and far, this show will be presented at Waterfront Park in American Waterfront. The show features special appearances by characters across Walt Disney Animation Studios films such as Rapunzel from Tangled, Hiro from Big Hero 6, and the Tokyo DisneySea debut of Mirabel from Encanto.

Additionally, from January 14th through March 19th, 2026, the third installment of Disney Story Beyond invites guests to immerse themselves deeper into the stories of the park with a tale set in the Palazzo Canals.

In this special event, guests are invited to discover new stories beyond those told in the park’s areas and attractions, to experience the magic of the park on an even deeper level. The story tells the tale of Carlo, a young man training to be a gondolier. We follow his journey as he grows as a gondolier through interactions with fellow gondoliers and the people of the town, working hard to make his debut on the day of Carnival. The story is told over 20 episodes, with episodes 1–17 released gradually on the Disney Story Beyond special website and the official Tokyo Disney Resort YouTube channel (Release dates not announced yet, but expected soon). Episodes 18 onward can be enjoyed by visiting the park. By exploring certain locations in Palazzo Canals and taking photos of designated scenes, guests can uncover the events that unfolded on the day of the Carnival.

January 13th also marks the return of Tower of Terror Unlimited, which offers even more thrills, taking over the attraction through March 31st, 2026. As part of this, fans can expect new and randomized drop sequences, increasing the amount of fear that riders might experience. In years past, this also includes more appearances by the cursed idol seen in the attraction.





Traditionally, January through March is a slower season at the Tokyo Disney Resort, which is why they are going all out with the celebrations.

In years past, we’ve also seen Tower of Terror Unlimited during this time, and other celebrations of Donald Duck among others.

Disney Story Beyond was created a few years ago, expanding an existing attraction’s lore through website content, enhancements in the park, and even AR. Previously, there was a past installment that took place at Tokyo Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion, but this year's installment takes place at Tokyo DisneySea in the Palazzo Canals of Mediterranean Harbor.