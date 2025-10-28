Shanghai Disneyland's Winter Frostival Returns with Seasonal Celebrations, Entertainment, and More
Distinctly winter, authentically frostival.
Shanghai Disneyland is ready to welcome guests into a cold season celebration with the return of their Winter Frostival event.
What’s Happening:
- Starting next month, Shanghai Disneyland will transform into a frigid fantasy world with the return of their Disney Winter Frostival season.
- From November 7th through March 3rd, 2026, guests will be invited to step into the resort with special entertainment, decor, food, and merchandise.
- During the entirety of the Frostival, the fan-favorite ice sculptures will return with updated and new characters to enjoy.
- The resort will also introduce new snow statues on Mickey Avenue and Garden of Imagination.
- The new statues will feature iconic characters with unforgettable details, including Minnie’s polka-dot bow and Donald’s sailor hat.
- There will also be Zootopia-themed snow statues added to the Zootopia area of the park.
- A new picturesque social wall will also arrive, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate their favorite characters like Mickey, Minnie, the Snowies, and Duffy and Friends enjoying a magical snow day.
- You also be able to enjoy exciting entertainment, including
- Mickey’s Snow Magic – Mickey Avenue turns into an unforgettable winter wonderland, as snow flurries fall from the sky.
- Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade – Fan-favorite characters adorned in their winter outfits will ride through the park on this seasonal mini-parade.
- A Celebration of Disney Winter Frostival – Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination will come to life, as this nighttime spectacular lights up the area with projects, lights, and sounds.
- Characters will also be meeting guests in seasonal attire, giving fans an extra way to commemorate their winter fun.
- These characters include:
- Character greetings with Disney Queens, Princesses, Princes in winter outfits at Castle Encounters.
- Winnie the Pooh & Friends debut new winter fashions made of natural-textured fabrics.
- For food, there are plenty of themed options available.
- Christmas-themed donuts, cookies, and muffins are available throughout the entire Winter Frostival season.
- A variety of hot drinks are offered across the resort to keep guests warm between activities.
- Duck Leg in Turnip Sour Soup returns as a signature winter specialty.
- Lumière’s Kitchen serves its Christmas Season Dinner Buffet all winter, featuring multiple styles of hairy crab, a large seafood selection, refined desserts, and seasonal drinks.
- Guests will also be able to shop several collections of merchandise.
- The Mickey and Friends Christmas Waltz Collection includes sweaters, accessories, home décor, and toys designed for festive winter gifting.
- The Duffy and Friends Snowy Pals Collection features fluffy padded jackets, warm hats, and other cozy winter apparel.
- Additional winter merchandise collections inspired by Stitch and Angel, Winnie the Pooh and Friends, and Zootopia offer a variety of seasonal accessories.
- Cozy scarves, furry earmuffs, and other warm items are available for guests looking to stay comfortable throughout the winter.
- During the season, there will also be exciting limited time celebrations with Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Week, Christmas Season, and New Years Festivities.
Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Party (November 12-18)
- Kicking off the seasonal celebrations during Disney Winter Frostival, Shanghai Disneyland will celebrate the birthdays of Mickey & Minnie Mouse with additional experiences.
- Mickey & Minnie will be adorned in their exclusive birthday outfits, with guests getting the opportunity to meet them on Mickey Avenue.
- Each day, during the Shanghai Disneyland Band performance in front of the castle, guests will be able to enjoy a “secret birthday surprise” moment.
- Enchanted Storybook Castle will also be the best place to close out the party, as Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Celebration Castle Projection “Best Wishes” will bring the celebration to the sky with fireworks and projections.
- The show celebrates the love and friendship found between Mickey & Minnie and their friends.
- On November 18th, there will be a finale celebration in front of the castle.
Christmas Season (November 21-January 3, 2026)
- Christmas comes to life, as the entire resort transforms for the yuletide fun.
- This year, Shanghai Disneyland will have their tallest Christmas tree ever in Gardens of Imagination.
- The new tree will become the centerpiece of Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony, which features Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, LinaBell, and a live band.
- Other returning entertainment includes Happy Holidays, Mickey!, Christmas Swing, and Mickey Avenue Carolers.
- For dining, guests will be able to experience several exciting offerings, including a Christmas set menu at Royal Banquet Hall, as well as an Aurora-hosted Christmas menu at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.
- Character encounters include:
- Mickey & Friends dressed as wind-up toys:
- Mickey: marching band hat, royal-style uniform with gold trim.
- Minnie: tiny crown, tutu dress with snowballs.
- Santa Goofy: returns to Mickey Avenue.
- Duffy & Friends winter outfits:
- Duffy: padded coat, warm scarf.
- ShellieMay: fluffy collar on padded coat.
- Gelatoni: knitted hat, ski goggles.
- StellaLou: beret with coat.
- CookieAnn: coat with large decorative bows.
- ‘Olu Mel: snowflake-themed jacket decorations.
- LinaBell: bauble sweater set with bell-shaped buttons.
- Mickey & Friends dressed as wind-up toys:
- In the Disneytown shopping district, the Disneytown Christmas Tree Trail returns with 3 new trees themed to Peter Pan, Up, and Monsters, Inc.
- Disneytown Christmas Market returns weekends and holidays starting December 12th, with seasonal food, crafts, and activities.
- Santa’s Cabin will also allow shoppers to meet the big man, himself.
New Year Festivities (December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026)
- Mickey & Friends will appear on Mickey Avenue in their special New Year outfits.
- Enchanted Storybook Castle rings in 2026 with the special nighttime spectacular Ignite the New Year.
- For those looking for help planning their Shanghai Disney Resort vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Shanghai Disneyland:
- TEA’s 2024 Theme Index Report Sees Disney Parks Top the List as Stable Growth Returns
- Coming Full Circle: Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia Land Inspires a Location in “Zootopia 2”
- Dude Perfect Conquers Every Disney Park Around the World in Record Time
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com