Shanghai Disneyland's Winter Frostival Returns with Seasonal Celebrations, Entertainment, and More

Shanghai Disneyland is ready to welcome guests into a cold season celebration with the return of their Winter Frostival event.

What’s Happening:

Starting next month, Shanghai Disneyland will transform into a frigid fantasy world with the return of their Disney Winter Frostival season.

From November 7th through March 3rd, 2026, guests will be invited to step into the resort with special entertainment, decor, food, and merchandise.

During the entirety of the Frostival, the fan-favorite ice sculptures will return with updated and new characters to enjoy.

The resort will also introduce new snow statues on Mickey Avenue and Garden of Imagination.

The new statues will feature iconic characters with unforgettable details, including Minnie’s polka-dot bow and Donald’s sailor hat.

There will also be Zootopia-themed snow statues added to the Zootopia area of the park.

A new picturesque social wall will also arrive, giving fans the opportunity to celebrate their favorite characters like Mickey, Minnie, the Snowies, and Duffy and Friends enjoying a magical snow day.

You also be able to enjoy exciting entertainment, including Mickey’s Snow Magic – Mickey Avenue turns into an unforgettable winter wonderland, as snow flurries fall from the sky. Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade – Fan-favorite characters adorned in their winter outfits will ride through the park on this seasonal mini-parade. A Celebration of Disney Winter Frostival – Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination will come to life, as this nighttime spectacular lights up the area with projects, lights, and sounds.

Characters will also be meeting guests in seasonal attire, giving fans an extra way to commemorate their winter fun.

These characters include: Character greetings with Disney Queens, Princesses, Princes in winter outfits at Castle Encounters. Winnie the Pooh & Friends debut new winter fashions made of natural-textured fabrics.

For food, there are plenty of themed options available.

Christmas-themed donuts, cookies, and muffins are available throughout the entire Winter Frostival season.

A variety of hot drinks are offered across the resort to keep guests warm between activities.

Duck Leg in Turnip Sour Soup returns as a signature winter specialty.

Lumière’s Kitchen serves its Christmas Season Dinner Buffet all winter, featuring multiple styles of hairy crab, a large seafood selection, refined desserts, and seasonal drinks.

Guests will also be able to shop several collections of merchandise.

The Mickey and Friends Christmas Waltz Collection includes sweaters, accessories, home décor, and toys designed for festive winter gifting.

The Duffy and Friends Snowy Pals Collection features fluffy padded jackets, warm hats, and other cozy winter apparel.

Additional winter merchandise collections inspired by Stitch and Angel, Winnie the Pooh and Friends, and Zootopia offer a variety of seasonal accessories.

Cozy scarves, furry earmuffs, and other warm items are available for guests looking to stay comfortable throughout the winter.

During the season, there will also be exciting limited time celebrations with Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Week, Christmas Season, and New Years Festivities.

Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Party (November 12-18)

Kicking off the seasonal celebrations during Disney Winter Frostival, Shanghai Disneyland will celebrate the birthdays of Mickey & Minnie Mouse with additional experiences.

Mickey & Minnie will be adorned in their exclusive birthday outfits, with guests getting the opportunity to meet them on Mickey Avenue.

Each day, during the Shanghai Disneyland Band performance in front of the castle, guests will be able to enjoy a “secret birthday surprise” moment.

Enchanted Storybook Castle will also be the best place to close out the party, as Mickey & Minnie’s Birthday Celebration Castle Projection “Best Wishes” will bring the celebration to the sky with fireworks and projections.

The show celebrates the love and friendship found between Mickey & Minnie and their friends.

On November 18th, there will be a finale celebration in front of the castle.

Christmas Season (November 21-January 3, 2026)

Christmas comes to life, as the entire resort transforms for the yuletide fun.

This year, Shanghai Disneyland will have their tallest Christmas tree ever in Gardens of Imagination.

The new tree will become the centerpiece of Mickey’s Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony, which features Mickey, Minnie, Duffy, LinaBell, and a live band.

Other returning entertainment includes Happy Holidays, Mickey!, Christmas Swing, and Mickey Avenue Carolers.

For dining, guests will be able to experience several exciting offerings, including a Christmas set menu at Royal Banquet Hall, as well as an Aurora-hosted Christmas menu at Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

Character encounters include: Mickey & Friends dressed as wind-up toys: Mickey: marching band hat, royal-style uniform with gold trim. Minnie: tiny crown, tutu dress with snowballs. Santa Goofy: returns to Mickey Avenue. Duffy & Friends winter outfits: Duffy: padded coat, warm scarf. ShellieMay: fluffy collar on padded coat. Gelatoni: knitted hat, ski goggles. StellaLou: beret with coat. CookieAnn: coat with large decorative bows. ‘Olu Mel: snowflake-themed jacket decorations. LinaBell: bauble sweater set with bell-shaped buttons.

In the Disneytown shopping district, the Disneytown Christmas Tree Trail returns with 3 new trees themed to Peter Pan, Up, and Monsters, Inc.

Disneytown Christmas Market returns weekends and holidays starting December 12th, with seasonal food, crafts, and activities.

Santa’s Cabin will also allow shoppers to meet the big man, himself.

New Year Festivities (December 31, 2025 and January 1, 2026)

Mickey & Friends will appear on Mickey Avenue in their special New Year outfits.

Enchanted Storybook Castle rings in 2026 with the special nighttime spectacular Ignite the New Year.

