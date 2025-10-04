Coming Full Circle: Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia Land Inspires a Location in “Zootopia 2”
The film inspired the land and now the land is inspiring the film's sequel!
Zootopia 2 writer and co-director Jared Bush has revealed that an element from Shanghai Disneyland’s Zootopia-themed area has made its way into the film.
What’s Happening:
- Jared Bush, Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, shared a little bit about how a location created for Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland made its way into the upcoming Zootopia sequel.
- In Shanghai Disneyland, Zootopia features a barbershop for sheep that supplies wool for sweaters, and the creative team behind the film loved it so much that they decided to include it in Zootopia 2.
- We actually recently got the chance to talk to Bush and the film’s other director, Byron Howard, where they both talked a little about how they went from working on Zootopia to the land in Shanghai and then the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether show coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- In fact, that new show will feature characters from Zootopia 2, as well as characters from the first film seen in a whole new light.
- In addition to his role as Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Bush was also the writer and director of Encanto, as well as both Zootopia films. He also worked on the screenplay for both Moana films.
- Set for release on November 26th, Zootopia 2 follows rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- Academy Award winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard direct and Yvett Merino produces.
More Zootopia News:
- Buy Everything! Check Out New Products Inspired by "Zootopia 2"
- Sequels, Snakes, and Shanghai: Expanding the World of Zootopia with "Zootopia 2"
- Shakira’s “Zoo" and New Characters Revealed in Final Trailer for “Zootopia 2"
- Photos/Video: "Zootopia 2" Comes to Life at Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Better Zoogether: Opening Date Revealed for New “Zootopia" Show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com