Buy Everything! Check Out New Products Inspired by "Zootopia 2"

"Zootopia 2" hits theaters on November 23rd.

Today, Disney debuted a new trailer and poster for Zootopia 2, and now fans can celebrate with new products inspired by the upcoming animated adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney is just a few months away from inviting fans back into the world of Zootopia, with Zootopia 2.
  • Earlier today, we got a brand new look at the upcoming adventure with a brand new poster and trailer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, and now we have a first look at some exciting merchandise.
  • Starting today, fans can dive into the world of Zootopia 2 with playful products from Jazwares, including “mystery tails" blind packs, plush, and new Squishmallows.
  • Fresh merchandise featuring both returning characters and newcomers is also available, with adorable items like Ray-Ban sunglasses, Pop Mart blind packs, Funko POPs, and Loungefly backpacks.

Ray-Ban Disney - Zootopia Optical Kids 

Disney Zootopia: Next Adventure Series Figures

Zootopia 2 Funko POP!s

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps Squishmallows

  • Beginning in October, even more toys, collectibles, and lifestyle products will debut.
  • Top brands and retailers are joining the celebration, offering irresistibly cute designs inspired by the film’s unique world.
  • Fans can expect Disney Store plush, apparel, and collectibles, Miniso’s signature cute-pop accessories and décor, and stylish Uniqlo fashion.
  • Crocs will also release playful footwear featuring Disney character-inspired designs.
  • For the first time, some of these beloved brands will even appear inside the film itself with clever gags and puns.
  • Disney is also introducing “Ssssurprise Week" in October, inspired by newcomer reptile Gary De’Snake.
  • This special event will feature daily reveals and teasers, to help fans get excited for the film’s big-screen debut.
  • In addition, new Zootopia 2 publishing titles arrive in October, such as Ready in a ...Flash!, Dream Team, and a Little Golden Book retelling.

  • Finally, November brings The Art of Zootopia 2, offering fans an in-depth look at the creative process behind the film, which reintroduces Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and exciting new characters like Gary De’Snake, Nibbles Maplestick, and Dr. Fuzzby.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether:

  • Over at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is set to debut their newest attraction Zootopia: Better Zoogether on November 7th, 2025.
  • The new attraction is taking over the Tree of Life Theater, which previously hosted It’s Tough to Be a Bug, for an adventure into the beloved animated film.
  • Using 3D CarrotVision glasses, fans will be fully immersed into the new adventure with special effects, smells, and animatronics.
  • It arrives just three weeks ahead of Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, which lands in theaters on November 26th, 2025.

