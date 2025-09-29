Buy Everything! Check Out New Products Inspired by "Zootopia 2"

Today, Disney debuted a new trailer and poster for Zootopia 2, and now fans can celebrate with new products inspired by the upcoming animated adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney is just a few months away from inviting fans back into the world of Zootopia, with Zootopia 2 .

with . Earlier today, we got a brand new look at the upcoming adventure with a brand new poster and trailer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, and now we have a first look at some exciting merchandise.

Starting today, fans can dive into the world of Zootopia 2 with playful products from Jazwares, including “mystery tails" blind packs, plush, and new Squishmallows.

with playful products from Jazwares, including “mystery tails" blind packs, plush, and new Squishmallows. Fresh merchandise featuring both returning characters and newcomers is also available, with adorable items like Ray-Ban sunglasses, Pop Mart blind packs, Funko POPs, and Loungefly backpacks.

Beginning in October, even more toys, collectibles, and lifestyle products will debut.

Top brands and retailers are joining the celebration, offering irresistibly cute designs inspired by the film’s unique world.

Fans can expect Disney Store plush, apparel, and collectibles, Miniso’s signature cute-pop accessories and décor, and stylish Uniqlo fashion.

Crocs will also release playful footwear featuring Disney character-inspired designs.

For the first time, some of these beloved brands will even appear inside the film itself with clever gags and puns.

Disney is also introducing “Ssssurprise Week" in October, inspired by newcomer reptile Gary De’Snake.

This special event will feature daily reveals and teasers, to help fans get excited for the film’s big-screen debut.

In addition, new Zootopia 2 publishing titles arrive in October, such as Ready in a ...Flash!, Dream Team, and a Little Golden Book retelling

Finally, November brings The Art of Zootopia 2, offering fans an in-depth look at the creative process behind the film, which reintroduces Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and exciting new characters like Gary De’Snake, Nibbles Maplestick, and Dr. Fuzzby.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 23rd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5AwtptT8X8k

Zootopia: Better Zoogether:

Over at Walt Disney World, Disney’s Animal Kingdom November 7th, 2025.

The new attraction is taking over the Tree of Life Theater, which previously hosted It’s Tough to Be a Bug, for an adventure into the beloved animated film.

Using 3D CarrotVision glasses, fans will be fully immersed into the new adventure with special effects, smells, and animatronics.

It arrives just three weeks ahead of Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, which lands in theaters on November 26th, 2025.

