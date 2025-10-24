TEA’s 2024 Theme Index Report Sees Disney Parks Top the List as Stable Growth Returns

The Magic Kingdom remains the #1 Most Visited Theme Park Worldwide and in North America.

The Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) has published its annual Theme Index of estimated attendance for the theme park/attractions industries. As is quite often the norm, Disney is once again topping the list.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 Theme Index Report sees the global attractions landscape returning to stable growth, as travel and tourism patterns leveled out to roughly pre-pandemic numbers.

In fact, the combined attendance of the top 25 theme parks globally have grown 2.4% in 2024 to almost 246 million.

Disney Experiences remains as the top theme park operator worldwide and Walt Disney World ’s Magic Kingdom has been the #1 Most Visited Theme Park Worldwide and in North America for the last 19 years.

Other Disney Parks highlights include: 8 of the Top 10 Most Visited Theme Parks Worldwide Top 5 Most Visited Theme Parks in North America Disneyland Park remains #2 Most Visited Theme Park Worldwide and in North America Shanghai Disneyland remains #1 in China with a record year, #5 Worldwide Hong Kong Disneyland sets a record year Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris remains #1 Most Visited Theme Park in EMEA Typhoon Lagoon remains #1 Waterpark in North America

Click here to see the full 2024 Theme Index Report.

What They’re Saying:

Melissa Oviedo, TEA CEO: "The 2024 TEA Global Experience Index marks a new chapter in the long history of this attendance report. We can now easily grow the report to match the expanding role of themed entertainment in markets around the world. TEA is honored to have distinguished partners like ECA, TPDB, Storyland Studios, and InPark Magazine collaborating on this valuable resource.”

