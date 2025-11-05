Disneyland Resort Reveals 2025 Holiday Novelty Items Including Mickey Mouse Santa Sipper, Popcorn Buckets, More

We're less than a week and a half away from the beginning of the 2025 holiday season at Disneyland Resort, and today Disney Parks revealed the popcorn buckets, sippers, and other novelty items that will be available around the two theme parks and other areas of the resort this Christmastime.

What's happening:

Disneyland Resort has revealed the novelties items that will be available at Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney District, and the resort's hotels during the holidays.

All of these items will be available beginning on Friday, November 14th as this year's holiday season begins at Disneyland Resort.

1: Holiday Acrylic Flute - Available at Disneyland's Carnation Café and Disney California Adventure's Hollywood Lounge, plus select outdoor food vendors at DCA.

2: Holiday Baymax Straw Clip - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

3: Holiday Chip ‘n’ Dale Straw Clip - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, plus Goofy's Kitchen at Disneyland Hotel and Storytellers Cafe at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

4: Holiday Christmas Tree Truck Bucket - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, plus The Coffee House at Disneyland Hotel and Grand Californian Great Hall Cart at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

5: Holiday Popcorn Bucket (not pictured) - Disney Parks did not release an advance image of this item, but we will be sure to keep an eye out for it at the resort. Available at popcorn carts around Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

6: Holiday Stainless Steel Tumbler - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, plus The Coffee House at Disneyland Hotel and GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

7: Holiday Striped Mickey Mouse-shaped Glow Cube - Available at many locations around Disneyland, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta and Hollywood Lounge at Disney's California Adventure, Broken Spell Lounge at Disneyland Hotel, and GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

8: Holiday Travel Mug - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

9: Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread House Bucket - Available at numerous locations in Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, plus The Coffee House at Disneyland Hotel and GCH Craftsman Grill at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

10: Mickey Mouse Santa Sipper - Available at many locations throughout Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, plus The Coffee House at Disneyland Hotel and Grand Californian Great Hall Cart at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

11: Snowman Mickey Mouse Bottle Topper (not pictured) - Disney Parks did not release an advance image of this item, but we will be sure to keep an eye out for it at the resort. Available at many locations around Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

