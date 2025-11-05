Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Will Be Introducing a New Adoptable Loth-Cat Toy On Life Day This Month

The Loth-cat will be available at Black Spire Outpost's Creature Stall and at the Disney Store website.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge fans who have been visited the immersive Disney Parks lands since they opened know that an interactive Loth-cat toy has always been available at the Creature Stall in Black Spire Outpost's Marketplace. But this coming Life Day, Disney Consumer Products will be introducing a more screen-accurate Loth-cat inspired by the creature's appearance in Star Wars: Ahsoka.

What's happening:

Disney Parks is introducing a newly redesigned adoptable, interactive Loth-cat toy into the Creature Stall at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. This release will be part of the Galactic Archive series, which has also included a life-size C-3PO head and a remote-controlled Mouse Droid.

The new Loth-cat will become available at the Disney Store website on Monday, November 17th (AKA the fictional Star Wars holiday of Life Day), the same day it arrives in the parks.

This version of the Loth-cat toy is designed to look more screen-accurate, and is inspired by Sabine Wren's pet named Murley in Lucasfilm's live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka. It incorporates sound effects from both Star Wars Rebels and Ahsoka. The Loth-cat comes in an also-redesigned space kennel box.

What they're saying:

Designer Alex Wilde: "The touch activation is triggered purely by petting the Loth-cat either on its back or on its head. As a product designer for Disney Consumer Products, capturing every detail — those expressive eyes, the playful yet temperamental spirit, and that soft, huggable charm inspired by Murley, — was a true joy."

"Creating the Loth-cat from Ahsoka as a product was an absolute thrill that brought together my love for Star Wars and the magic of creating innovative toys for fans. Knowing that the passion and creativity our development team put into bringing this item to life would spark smiles and connections for fans made every moment of the process feel like a celebration of creativity and storytelling."

More images:

