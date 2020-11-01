shopDisney Receives Second Crate from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Items from Toydarian Toymaker and the Creature Stall

shopDisney has received their second crate of offworld items from Batuu, aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Products in this shipment come from two locations in the the market, the Toydarian Toymaker and the Creature Stall. Whether picking up gifts for you or a child or adopting a special friend, we hope you find everything you’re looking for in this shipment.

Toydarian Toymaker

The following toys made by Batuu’s own Toydarian resident are now available for delivery to your home.

Ewok Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Small 9'' | shopDisney

Chewbacca Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Small 13 3/4'' | shopDisney

Watto Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Small 9 1/2'' | shopDisney

Ahsoka Tano Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Small 13'' | shopDisney

Lando Calrissian Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Medium 13'' | shopDisney

Jabba the Hutt Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Small 8'' | shopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Heroes Wooden Puzzle | shopDisney

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Villains Wooden Puzzle | shopDisney

Figrin D'an Kloo Horn with Sound Effects and Music – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Droopy McCool Chidinkalu Flute with Sound Effects and Music – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Ewok Drum – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Stormtrooper Wooden Doll – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Dejarik Board Game with Checkers – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Creature Stall

Rescue an exotic animal from a galaxy far, far away and download a printable adoption certificate to strengthen the bond between you and your special friend. Just be careful with the Kowakian Monkey Lizards and check to make sure it’s not a baby Kowakian Ape Lizard!

Loth Cat Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Medium 10 3/4'' | shopDisney

Porg Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Medium 12 1/2'' | shopDisney

Dewback Action Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Tauntaun Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Medium 15'' | shopDisney

Bantha Plush – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Medium 8 1/2'' | shopDisney

Worrt Toy – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Kowakian Monkey-Lizard Remote Controlled Figure – Brown – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Kowakian Monkey-Lizard Remote Controlled Figure – Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge | shopDisney

Didn’t find what you were looking for in this shipment? shopDisney promises that more shipments will be coming in the future.