Photos: Prep for the Holidays, Life Day Included, with the New Droids Available at Disneyland

R2-H15 and R2-H25 can both be found at both Droid Depot and The Star Trader.

Move over, R2-B0025, make way for R2-H25! Though this year’s Halloween-themed droid is still available, the two different Holiday-themed droids for 2025 have made their way to Disneyland.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

We initially came across the 2025 holiday droids in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s Droid Depot.

R2-H15 Interactive Remote Control Droid ($129.99)

After spotting this Santa-hat wearing fellow at Disney Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World yesterday, we’ve also now found him over at Disneyland as well.

R2-H25 Holiday Droid Factory Figure – Star Wars $14.99

R2-H15 is joined at Droid Depot by R2-H25, this year’s 3.75 inch scale droid figure. As you can see, he’s got quite the snazzy candy cane look going, little candy cane on his head included.

For those on the other side of Disneyland, we also saw both droids over in Tomorrowland at The Star Trader.

