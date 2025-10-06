Photos: Must-Have Disney Toys and Collectibles at Hollywood Studios

Standout finds for the Disney lover in your life.

The holiday season is almost here, and we’ve spotted some must-have gifts at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Here’s what we found at Mickey’s of Hollywood:

The limited-edition R2-H15 Interactive Holiday Droid brings a festive twist to your Star Wars collection. Standing one foot tall, this remote-controlled droid comes with a removable Santa hat, red and green holiday accents, and a special personality chip to make your season extra stellar. Complete with authentic lights and sounds, he even plays “Jingle Bells" and “Deck the Halls". Edition size 5,000.

Inspired by beloved Disney Parks characters, this set features eight mini figures in a blind bag, so the surprise of which one you’ll get is part of the fun! The set includes eight figures, including Hatbox Ghost (The Haunted Mansion), Big Al (Country Bear Jamboree), Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Cinderella, Mr. Toad (Mr. Toad's Wild Ride), Tiana (Tiana's Bayou Adventure).

Stitch Stretch Armstrong Toy - $19.99

The Stitch Stretch Armstrong toy is a playful fusion of Disney's mischievous alien and the classic Stretch Armstrong design. True to the Stretch Armstrong legacy, he's filled with a signature gooey substance that allows him to stretch up to five times his size and return to his original form.

Fantasia 85th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Broom Plush - $59.99

The Fantasia 85th Anniversary Mickey Mouse & Magic Broom Plush Set is a delightful tribute to Disney's 1940 animated masterpiece, Fantasia. The plush set comes in a specially designed box featuring artwork from the film, making it perfect for display.

