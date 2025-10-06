Photos: Start Your Engines for a New Racing Inspired Merchandise Collection at Walt Disney World

Rev up your engines! A new collection of motorsports inspired merchandise has landed at Walt Disney World! We spotted this collection inside DisneyStyle at Disney Springs. Let’s race on over and take a look at what this collection has to offer.

Walt Disney World 1971 Racing Tee Shirt - $34.99

Walt Disney World ‘71 Racing Shirt - $39.99

This collection is a must-have for fans of both racecars and Disney parks! Select pieces are available now on the Disney Store website, alongside matching Disneyland 1955 items.

A Brief History of the Walt Disney World Speedway:

The Walt Disney World Speedway opened on November 28, 1995, near the Transportation and Ticket Center.

Nicknamed “The Mickyard," it was built to resemble Indianapolis Motor Speedway and hosted Indy Racing League (IRL) events.

The track hosted the inaugural IRL race in 1996, as well as several other professional events. However, spectator viewing was limited due to the location within a parking lot, which made the experience less than ideal for fans.

After professional races ended in 2000, the venue became home to the Richard Petty Driving Experience and later the Exotic Driving Experience, where guests could drive real racecars or luxury supercars.

In 2015, Disney announced the permanent closure of the Speedway to make way for parking lot improvements and the construction of the Magic Kingdom

