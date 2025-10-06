Finish the Race with Pluto in Space: 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Finisher Medals Revealed

Check out the collection of character images on the medals for the January event.

The finisher medals have been revealed for next year’s Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which include characters like Chip ‘n’ Dale, Goofy, Pluto and more.

The medals continue the different character themes for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend announced early this year.  

Pluto is going where no dog has gone before on the medal for the Walt Disney World 5k.

Chip ‘n’ Dale are in Rescue Rangers-esque outfits on the Walt Disney World 10k medal.

Daisy and Donald share a romantic moment as they celebrate the Walt Disney World Half Marathon.

Sir Mickey and Lady Minnie have some added flair on the Walt Disney World Marathon medal.

On the Goofy’s Race and A Half Challenge medal, Goofy is failing the “securely carry that water challenge."

And Dopey is holding a whole mess of medals on the Dopey Challenge medal.

The 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend takes place from January 8th through 11th.

More From Walt Disney World:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman