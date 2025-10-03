Festive Sleigh Rides Return to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground at Walt Disney World
Celebrate the season with family, friends, and a touch of Disney magic!
Holiday sleigh rides are making a festive return to Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, offering families and friends a magical way to celebrate the season with Disney magic.
What’s Happening:
- Travel along the scenic trails of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground aboard a merry holiday sleigh!
- The ride lasts 25 minutes and Guests will meet their carriage at the new Tri-Circle-D Ranch barn near the Settlement Bus Depot.
- Sleighs can accommodate up to 4 adults or 2 adults and 3 small children.
- Guests must park at the main entrance of Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and take a complimentary bus to the Settlement Bus Depot, allowing up to 60–90 minutes for transportation within Walt Disney World Resort.
- Holiday Sleigh Rides are available from December 1 through December 30, 2025, and are not available on December 24. Each ride costs $80 per sleigh, with taxes included.
- Advance reservations are highly recommended due to limited availability and can be made via the official page or the My Disney Experience app up to 60 days in advance. Same-day reservations may be available, and walk-ins may be accommodated if openings remain.
- The experience may be canceled due to inclement weather, but will run in rain or cold; umbrellas, ponchos, and sunscreen are not provided.
- There is a 24-hour cancellation policy; the full price will be charged for cancellations within 24 hours or no-shows.
Other Holiday Offerings at Walt Disney World:
- Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party - A special ticketed event with holiday parades, fireworks, character meet-and-greets, and complimentary treats.
- EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays - Celebrates holiday traditions from around the world with seasonal food booths, cultural performances, and storytellers at each World Showcase pavilion.
- Candlelight Processional - An Iconic retelling of the Christmas story narrated by celebrity narrators accompanied by a live orchestra and choir.
- Holiday-themed rides and overlay experiences - Including festive decor for attractions like Living with the Land during the holiday season.
- Jollywood Nights - Experience a glamorous blend of Hollywood vibes and holiday cheer, featuring live music, festive décor, and themed photo opportunities at this after-hours special ticketed event.
- Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! - A holiday projections/fireworks show on the Chinese Theatre at Hollywood Studios.
- Merry Menagerie: Holiday-inspired animal puppets and displays at Discovery Island.
- Resort Decorations - Deluxe resorts like the Grand Floridian and Contemporary feature large Christmas trees, gingerbread displays, and themed decorations.
