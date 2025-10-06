Photos: It’s All About That Light Cycle Life at Disney Springs With “TRON: Ares” Photo Ops and Imagery

The third “TRON” movie opens this Friday.
Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has connected to the Grid, with prominent imagery and photo ops now available for TRON: Ares as the movie hits theaters later this week.

As is usually the case for the newest big Disney release, the AMC DINE-IN Disney Springs 24 has gone all in on TRON: Ares promotion, which is featured all around the theater’s exterior.

There are poster banners at one entrance and then the individual character posters at another.

A TRON: Ares light cycle backdrop is offered outdoors at Disney Springs as a photo op.

Meanwhile, over in the covered section of Disney Springs’ Town Center is the more impressive photo op - a full sized light cycle.

A handful of movie theaters have also been sent the light cycle, though unlike the one Laughing Place recently saw in the lobby of the AMC Grove 14 in Los Angeles, you are not allowed to sit on this one - though it still looks plenty cool.

The third installment in Disney's TRON franchise, TRON: Ares is set to premiere in theaters on October 10, 2025.

