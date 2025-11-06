Christmas Collectible: Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar Sets Release Date for New Holiday Zombie Mug

You must be 21-years-old to pick up this collectible.

This Holiday Season at the Disneyland Hotel, fans of Trader Sam’s can pick up a limited-edition zombie tiki mug, perfect for a festive cocktail.

Disney Parks Blog has announced a brand new, limited-edition Holiday Zombie Mug set to arrive at Disneyland Hotel’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.

The collectible combines a green glazed zombie adorned in a festive Santa hat.

For even more festive flair, a candy cane can be seen situated through the forehead.

This mug features a highly colorful design, which will surely make a bold holiday decoration in your home.

The mug will be available via mobile order on the Disneyland app from November 21st beginning at 6AM, while supplies last.

The Zombie Holiday Mug runs for $80, and guests who mobile order the item must pick it up during the reserved time window at the lawn near Adventure Tower.

Guests must be at least 21 years old to purchase this item, and will need to show ID upon pickup.

If there are still more available after the release date, guests will be able to pick up the mug at Trader Sam’s starting on November 22nd.

You can also enjoy delicious holiday beverages at Trader Sam’s from November 22nd through January 7th.

These include: Crisp Nights : Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup (New) Holichata : Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Frangelico Liqueur, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram Liqueur, house-made Colibri mix, cinnamon syrup, and lemon juice (New) Old Fashioned Joy : Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Giffard’s Banana Liqueur, maple syrup, and walnut bitters (New) Yuletide Cheers : Zaya Rum, Avissi Prosecco, pomegranate and cranberry juices, and cinnamon syrup (New) Zombie Toddy : Hamilton 151 Rum, Mt. Gay Eclipse Rum, Pernod Absinthe, cinnamon syrup, falernum, heavy cream, and grapefruit bitters (New)



Other Holiday Novelties:

Beyond the more adult-focused Trader Sam’s collectible, guests will be able to enjoy a wide array of other collectible receptacles during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

This includes festive sippers, popcorn buckets, and more that are more suited for the whole family.

