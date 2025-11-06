Christmas Collectible: Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar Sets Release Date for New Holiday Zombie Mug
You must be 21-years-old to pick up this collectible.
This Holiday Season at the Disneyland Hotel, fans of Trader Sam’s can pick up a limited-edition zombie tiki mug, perfect for a festive cocktail.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has announced a brand new, limited-edition Holiday Zombie Mug set to arrive at Disneyland Hotel’s Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar.
- The collectible combines a green glazed zombie adorned in a festive Santa hat.
- For even more festive flair, a candy cane can be seen situated through the forehead.
- This mug features a highly colorful design, which will surely make a bold holiday decoration in your home.
- The mug will be available via mobile order on the Disneyland app from November 21st beginning at 6AM, while supplies last.
- The Zombie Holiday Mug runs for $80, and guests who mobile order the item must pick it up during the reserved time window at the lawn near Adventure Tower.
- Guests must be at least 21 years old to purchase this item, and will need to show ID upon pickup.
- If there are still more available after the release date, guests will be able to pick up the mug at Trader Sam’s starting on November 22nd.
- You can also enjoy delicious holiday beverages at Trader Sam’s from November 22nd through January 7th.
- These include:
- Crisp Nights: Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, lemon juice, and simple syrup (New)
- Holichata: Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Frangelico Liqueur, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram Liqueur, house-made Colibri mix, cinnamon syrup, and lemon juice (New)
- Old Fashioned Joy: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Giffard’s Banana Liqueur, maple syrup, and walnut bitters (New)
- Yuletide Cheers: Zaya Rum, Avissi Prosecco, pomegranate and cranberry juices, and cinnamon syrup (New)
- Zombie Toddy: Hamilton 151 Rum, Mt. Gay Eclipse Rum, Pernod Absinthe, cinnamon syrup, falernum, heavy cream, and grapefruit bitters (New)
Other Holiday Novelties:
- Beyond the more adult-focused Trader Sam’s collectible, guests will be able to enjoy a wide array of other collectible receptacles during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.
- This includes festive sippers, popcorn buckets, and more that are more suited for the whole family.
- For those looking to celebrate the holidays at the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort vacation needs.
Read More Disneyland Resort:
- The Happiest Place on Fortnite: Disneyland Game Rush to Deliver Attraction-Inspired Experiences for Disneyland's 70th
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Will Be Introducing a New Adoptable Loth-Cat Toy On Life Day This Month
- Foodie Guide: Embrace the Yuletide Flavors of Disney California Adventure's 2025 Festival of Holidays
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com