Let it Bro! "A Very Jonas Christmas Movie" Trailer is Here!

Holiday Movie To Premiere Nov. 14 on Disney+ and Hulu, Starring the Brothers, Chloe Bennet, and Laverne Cox.

Let it Bro! The Jonas Brothers are trying to make it home for Christmas in the official trailer for their brand-new film, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, premiering November 14 on Disney+ and Hulu.

What's Happening:

The holiday season is getting a major dose of pop-rock as Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas return to the screen for a new festive adventure.

In A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families.

The film debuts on November 14, 2025, and will be available to stream on both Disney+ and Hulu.

The festive film stars the brothers as themselves, alongside Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Randall Park (as Brad), Andrea Martin (as Deb), and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa). We previously highlighted the cast with stills from the A Very Jonas Christmas movie.

The movie is a family affair, with special cameos from the Jonas family, plus appearances by Kenny G and GRAMMY-nominated executive music producer Justin Tranter as themselves.

The movie is directed by Emmy and Academy Award winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady”), written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), and produced by the Jonas Brothers themselves.

The trailer opens with the Jonas Brothers finishing a performance in London, exclaiming they are ready to get home for Christmas.

A Soundtrack for the Season

It wouldn't be a Jonas Brothers movie without new music. The film is accompanied by a full-length album.

The A Very Jonas Christmas Movie Original Soundtrack releases digitally, on CD, and on LP the same day, Nov. 14, from Hollywood Records/Republic Records.

The soundtrack is available for Pre-Add and Pre-Save now.

The first single, “Coming Home This Christmas” (featuring Kenny G), is available to stream now on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

The album, executive produced by Justin Tranter, features seven brand-new songs plus three other tracks, including live versions of "Like It’s Christmas" and "Sucker."

Disney Music Emporium is offering an exclusive gift with purchase of the soundtrack vinyl while supplies last.

About The Jonas Brothers' Disney Legacy