At Last We See The Light: Storybook Land Canal Boats to Reopen at Disneyland with New Tangled Scenes This Month
And we have to ride it twice!
After closing for refurbishment earlier this summer, Storybook Land Canal Boats at Disneyland is set to reopen with a brand new Tangled scene in only a matter of days.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this summer, Disneyland’s Storybook Land Canal Boats closed for refurbishment which was later revealed to also include the addition of new Tangled-based scenes on the attraction.
- Known for its extremely detailed miniatures, Storybook Land Canal Boats depicts many classic and iconic Disney stories on a smaller scale as you peacefully float by and hear the stories retold by a cast member on board your small boat.
- Now, with the new additions, Storybook Land Canal Boats will reopen at Disneyland Park on November 14th, 2025.
- Once it reopens, fans can see Rapunzel’s tower, nestled between the patchwork quilt and Toad Hall, but don’t worry - based on concept art, this new scene doesn’t seem to be replacing any other favorites.
- And, guests will have a new reason to go back to the attraction not only during the day, but at night as well. The new scene will feature different music and lighting effects, based on when guests ride. “When Will My Life Begin” during the day, and “I See The Light” after dusk.
- You can find out more about the additions from our post when the Tangled scenes were announced.
Opening Day Dilemma:
- Technically, the Storybook Land Canal Boats were present at the opening day of Disneyland back On July 17, 1955…in track layout and concept. It opened as the Canal Boats of the World, and it wasn’t quite ready.
- The original concept was for boats to travel through canals and pass miniature scenes (inspired by things like the Dutch miniature city of Madurodam) of worldwide landmarks, but on opening day the attraction was essentially bare dirt and weeds, and the miniature scenes had not yet been installed.
- There is also a fun Disney legend based around Disney Legend Bill Evans, Disneyland’s horticulturist on opening day, who went through the attraction and put little placards with the scientific names for the weeds that dotted the mucky landscape to make it look more elegant. The attraction even gained a nickname among Cast Members as the “Mud Bank Ride.”
It wasn’t until 1956 that the ride became the Storybook Land Canal Boats that we know and love today (at least in its early form) but because the ride system and track were exactly the same, just the scenery and elements around it are different, it is still considered by most an opening day attraction from the park that still remains 70 years later.
