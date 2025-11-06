Perfect For Gift Season: New Limited Edition Pins Debut with Disney Gift Cards

The pins are complimentary - with a minimum activation on the Disney Gift Card

Disney Gift Cards are always a great option, and now we are being enticed with limited edition pins and festive designs to load up a few of our own - or for others, too!

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks has shared this year’s set of the 2025 Disney Gift Card Limited Edition holiday pins, and this year they feature art with Mickey, Minnie, Stitch and Olaf.

As the lengthy title of the series implies - there is a bit of a catch to purchasing these special pins.

To acquire these festive pins - one must purchase a matching gift card (the pin comes attached) with a minimum activation of $125.00.

The pin itself is a complimentary gift, and the $125.00 can be used on the Disney Gift card wherever they are accepted - which includes merchandise locations throughout Walt Disney World or the Disneyland Resort, as well as tickets, cruises, DisneyStore.com and so much more.

Along with the pin selections, festive Disney Gift Cards with a foldable card are also now available at select Walt Disney World locations. These feature art featuring Mickey and Minnie in festive, Christmas-y outfits with Pluto even decked out as a reindeer. These can be activated for $15, again with all of that sum being available for use wherever the Disney Gift Cards are accepted.

Just in time for the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, a Disney Gift Card wristlet can be acquired with a minimum activation of $15. Inspired by a snowglobe, the card features Minnie & Mickey in Santa-esque garb and can be used wherever Disney Gift Cards are accepted, which includes the many booths and locations throughout the park as part of the festivities. West coast, don’t feel left out - this card option will also make an appearance at the Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.

If you can’t make it to the parks, a number of eGift or physical gift cards are available and can be purchased at DisneyStore.com, in values from $25 to $500.

As a reminder, Disney Gift Cards never expire.

