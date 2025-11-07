Celebrate Life Day With Special Menu Items Coming to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
The culinary treats will be found throughout Batuu
Life Day is just around the corner, with a special number of festivities coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park for the season, including a number of culinary offerings at locations throughout Batuu.
What’s Happening:
- Life Day is on approach - a fun holiday celebration in the Star Wars universe, and the best place to celebrate is at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- At Disneyland, they are going all out on the culinary offerings for the occasion, which can be picked up at various locations throughout the land.
- Take a look at the menu of selections below, which will be available starting on November 14th at Disneyland. While Walt Disney World also has a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the original post on the DisneyEats Instagram account specifies these selections are only coming to Disneyland.
Docking Bay 7 Food & Cargo
- Felucian Kefta Garden Spread - Impossible Meatballs, Roasted Butternut Squash Purée, Tzatziki, Toasted Sage, Pita Chips
- Kashyyyk Cake: Brownie base, raspberry sauce, tiramisu, and dark chocolate mousse
- Endorian Roasted Chicken Salad: Marinated chicken, mixed greens, roasted seasonal vegetables, pumpkin seeds, and green curry ranch
- Kublag Curry: Herb rice, curry-spiced shrimp, creamy chicken curry, cilantro, and feta crumbles
- Joh Blastoh Sangria Gocola: Red wine, apple vodka, apple cider, orange-pineapple juice, and cinnamon, falernum, pomegranate syrups rimmed with a blend of cinnamon sugar, spiced nutmeg, and ground cloves topped with star anise and an apple chip
- Millaflower Toast: Cinnamon-swirl toast, whipped ricotta cream, cheesecake frosting, strawberries, lychee pearls, chocolate crumble, and matcha powder
Milk Stand
- Blue Milk with Golden Lichen Paddy Frog Eggs: Blue Milk with strawberry puree and golden lychee popping spheres (Non-alcoholic)
- Wookiee Ookiees: Pecan chocolate shortbread and salted caramel
Kat Saka’s Kettle
- Kerkoiden Cold Hot Chocolate: Cold hot-white chocolate, Mexican chocolate spice mix, and strawberry crumble (Non-alcoholic)
- Life Day Cheese Branch with Kat Saka's Sauce: Croissant dough mixed with cream cheese, parmesan, cheddar, and spicy alfredo dipping sauce
Life Day:
- Life Day first appeared in the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, where Chewbacca and Han Solo try to make it back to (what we now know as) Kashyyyk in time for Chewbacca to celebrate Life Day with his family - wife Malla, son Lumpy, and father Itchy.
- The special ends with a ceremony featuring Wookiees in red robes holding glowing orbs, joined by Princess Leia, who sings about peace and unity.
- Despite the special’s arguably poor reception (especially by creator George Lucas) on initial broadcast, the special has gained cult-classic status, and the idea of Life Day survived and has been reimagined in later Star Wars media and at the Disney Parks.
- Along with the food, plenty of Life Day merchandise is available at Disneyland, and you can see more of it in our Life Day Merchandise post
- Chewbacca himself will also be on location at Disneyland Park to visit with guests in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to celebrate Life Day for a limited time starting November 17th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com