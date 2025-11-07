Photos/Video: Life Day 2025 Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Two Weeks Before Annual Wookiee Holiday at Galaxy's Edge

This morning Southern California theme park fans got a very fun surprise, as it was announced that Chewbacca would be donning his Life Day robes at Disneyland this month (in addition to his previously announced appearances at Walt Disney World). And during a visit to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the Happiest Place On Earth yesterday, I found that the 2025 Life Day merchandise is already available for purchase.

What's happening:

Life Day 2025 merchandise is now available in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.

Items include a new 2025 Life Day t-shirt, a Life Day 2025 pin featuring Chewbacca holding an orb and Aurebesh text reading "Family / Joy / Harmony," and a new Star Wars: Power Force "Lifeday" Chewbacca talking action figure that makes sounds and plays music.

In the video below, you can watch a demo of the Chewbacca figure, including the sounds and music it plays.

Another interesting new item available in the Marketplace at Galaxy's Edge are these blind-box Star Wars: Galactic Sidekicks toys, which could contain one of four tiny creatures from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Below is another demo video of what it's like to discover which creature is inside the canister.

The actual Life Day celebration, inspired by the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special, will begin on Monday, November 17th and run for a limited time thereafter.

