LA Dodgers Player Mookie Betts Celebrates World Series Win at Disneyland

Last weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays to become the 2025 World Series Champions. Outfielder Mookie Betts celebrated the Dodgers' win with his family at the Disneyland Resort.

  • Following the Dodgers championship win, Mookie Betts and his family visited the Disneyland Resort to celebrate daughter Kynlee’s seventh birthday.
  • The visit took place on Thursday, November 6th, where Mookie, his wife Brianna and Kynlee posed with Goofy in his festive 70th attire in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • The Dodgers took became the World Series Champions for the second year in a row after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 on November 1st.

