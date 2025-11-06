Photos: Jingle All the Way as Disney's Hollywood Studios Transforms into a Winter Wonderland

Disney's Hollywood Studios is all ready to celebrate "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year."

With just two days to go until the first Disney Jollywood Nights event of the season, Disney's Hollywood Studios has fully transformed into a winter wonderland.

As soon as guests approach Disney's Hollywood Studios, they'll be greeted by vintage Christmas music and equally as vintage decorations, evoking a Christmas of the 1920s and 30s.

Mickey has rode into Mickeys of Hollywood on his sleigh, bringing gifts to all good boys and girls.

Festive garland and stars line the streets of Hollywood and Sunset Blvds.

Around the center of the park, you’ll find vintage statues, such as these Candy Cane Girls.



The stage is all set for Glisten! – where international champion skaters perform breathtaking routines set to a vibrant holiday soundtrack—featuring original songs and Disney favorites like “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

Echo Lake serves as the home to the park’s main Christmas tree, which is set in the middle of the lake, with ornaments floating nearby.

You’ll find more statues over in Echo Lake, which are much less creepy – like Rudolph and his fellow reindeer!

The iconic Dinosaur Gertie has her Santa hat and ornament back – a true sign that the holiday season is among us!

Toy Story Land is also decked out for the season, bringing appropriately oversized decorations to Andy’s backyard.

Some new tinsel covered ornament decorations can be found just outside Baseline Tap House.



