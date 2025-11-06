Kylie Kelce’s “Disney Spectacular” Episode Takes "Not Gonna Lie" to the Most Magical Place on Earth

The podcast host shares parenting tips, classic Disney snacks, and heartfelt moments with her mother-in-law Donna Kelce in partnership with Walt Disney World and AdventHealth.

Kylie Kelce brought her podcast to Main Street, U.S.A. this week, taping a special “Disney Spectacular” episode of Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce in partnership with Walt Disney World and AdventHealth at Magic Kingdom. The family trip—Kylie, Jason, Donna, and the girls—doubles as a heartfelt parents-eye view of Disney, a tips-and-tricks segment for visiting with “tiny humans,” and a fan-requested interview with Disney Vacation Club member (and Disney super-fan) Donna Kelce. The episode debuted today (November 6, 2025), and even includes a first look at Zootopia: Better Zoogether, the new 4-D immersive show opening to all guests November 7, 2025.



Not Gonna Lie Disney Episode Highlights:

Family trip vibes from the Castle: Kylie sets up on Main Street with Cinderella Castle behind her, sharing how the girls reacted when they learned they were going to the “most magical place on Earth” and why Disney hits different when you experience it through your kids’ eyes.

Kylie sets up on Main Street with Cinderella Castle behind her, sharing how the girls reacted when they learned they were going to the “most magical place on Earth” and why Disney hits different when you experience it through your kids’ eyes. “Can I Be Honest?” mom hacks: Kylie’s “Not-So-Pro Tips” for visiting with four little ones include: Every butt needs a seat—even big kids may want stroller time later in the day. Stay on property for seamless Disney transportation (shout-out to her own Coronado Springs memories). Bring backup adults—“man-to-man coverage” means no missed moments. Build each kid’s ‘must-do’ (ride, princess meet, or experience) to keep everyone motivated. Treat yourself—if it works for your family, schedule some parental recharge time (hello, Grand Floridian Spa).

Kylie’s “Not-So-Pro Tips” for visiting with four little ones include: Classic Disney treats get their moment: Mickey pretzels and churros are Kelce-kid crowd-pleasers, and Kylie spotlights her favorite classic Disney snacks ahead of her Disney Foods Taste Test dropping Monday on the NGL YouTube channel.

Mickey pretzels and churros are Kelce-kid crowd-pleasers, and Kylie spotlights her favorite classic Disney snacks ahead of her Disney Foods Taste Test dropping Monday on the NGL YouTube channel. Best “tiny human” picks from the Kelces: Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid (Wyatt still covers her eyes at the eels). Journey of Water, inspired by Moana (Kylie calls it an underrated interactive walk-through). For the parents: Kilimanjaro Safaris—and yes, the flamingo island Hidden Mickey gets a shout.

First look: Zootopia: Better Zoogether: The Kelces preview the new 4-D show celebrating “Zoogether Day” with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. It opens to all guests November 7, 2025.

The Kelces preview the new 4-D show celebrating “Zoogether Day” with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. It opens to all guests November 7, 2025. Disney snacks on deck: Kylie teases a Disney Foods Taste Test for “More Sh*t Monday” on the NGL YouTube channel—her guide to must-try park treats.

Kylie teases a Disney Foods Taste Test for “More Sh*t Monday” on the NGL YouTube channel—her guide to must-try park treats. Doomscroll detour (Disney edition): From a very Philly cannoli gender reveal to the rumor of a Disney property club that plays throwback Disney Channel bops (yes, Kylie is “going clubbing”).

From a very Philly cannoli gender reveal to the rumor of a Disney property club that plays throwback Disney Channel bops (yes, Kylie is “going clubbing”). The most-requested guest arrives: Donna Kelce (aka Dee to the granddaughters) joins for a fan-favorite sit-down: How she and Kylie first met, picking “Dee” as her grandmother name, and which granddaughters remind her most of Jason and Travis. Raising boys vs. girls, letting siblings “learn to negotiate,” and the grandparenting philosophy (maximum love, within reason). Her Disney bona fides: favorite park (EPCOT), favorite ride (Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind), and must-eat (caramel apples). A few legendary Kelce childhood stories—yes, including the infamous “little Jason with the knives” anecdote.

Donna Kelce (aka Dee to the granddaughters) joins for a fan-favorite sit-down: AdventHealth shout-outs: Kylie spotlights the AdventHealth World of Wellness options around the resort—telehealth visits, prescription delivery to Disney hotels, on-property urgent care pickup, and the Flamingo Crossings ER.

Kylie spotlights the AdventHealth World of Wellness options around the resort—telehealth visits, prescription delivery to Disney hotels, on-property urgent care pickup, and the Flamingo Crossings ER. A Minnie-size finale: The episode wraps with a surprise visit from Minnie Mouse—cue the kids’ star-struck silences, hugs, and a mascara chat that will melt your heart.

The episode wraps with a surprise visit from Minnie Mouse—cue the kids’ star-struck silences, hugs, and a mascara chat that will melt your heart. Where to watch & listen: The full episode is live now on the Not Gonna Lie YouTube channel, with the audio

The full episode is live now on the Not Gonna Lie YouTube channel, with the audio podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. A bonus Disney Foods Taste Test drops on Monday.

