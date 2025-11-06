A Disney+ Perk: Subscribers Can Enjoy Special Savings on Walt Disney World Admission in Early 2026
Walt Disney World is giving some special savings to Disney+ subscribers as part of the Disney+ perks program, allowing visits to select parks at the Florida destination.
What’s Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers enrolled in Disney+ Perks can get a special 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket to select theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort this spring, starting at $109 per day, plus tax.
- Those interested must be enrolled in Disney+ Perks to be eligible, and can opt-in by logging into their Disney+ account online.
- The tickets are valid for admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom only, and cannot be used at Magic Kingdom.
- This ticket may not be used to enter the same theme park more than once - meaning, as an example, that you cannot pick two days at EPCOT instead of going to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- These are not park hoppers, and admission is limited to one admission per theme park, one theme park per day, for a total of 3 admissions, on 3 separate days.
- Theme park reservations are not required with this ticket.
- Additionally, You can choose this special 3-Day, 3-Park Ticket and add on the Water Park and Sports Option for $70 more per ticket, plus tax.
- With this option, you can visit one theme park per day (Again, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom) and get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course.
- This is a date-based ticket with start dates from January 12th to May 22nd, 2026. The ticket must be used within 5 days of the selected start date.
- For more information about this special offer or for any other Walt Disney World planning questions, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Tickets for the Occasion:
- With this special offer, you’ll be able to experience the new Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, along with plenty of other fun at the Walt Disney World resort.
- Taking place in the same time window at EPCOT is the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, bringing special food, artists, and of course, Disney on Broadway to the park, starting on January 16th through February 23rd.
- Also at EPCOT, guests can experience the new iteration of Test Track which opened in the summer, as well as two new shows at Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After and The Little Mermaid - A Musical Adventure.
