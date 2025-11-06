High-Profile Additions Revealed as EPCOT Announces Lineup for 2026 Disney On Broadway Concert Series

The concerts are a key part of the annual EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is drawing near, and we now know the lineup for one of the signature offerings of this special event, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, with a number of high-profile additions to the roster.

What’s Happening:

As part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, many fans head to the America Gardens Theater in World Showcase at the park for the Disney On Broadway concerts, a marquee event of the festival.

The festival itself kicks off at EPCOT on January 16th, 2026, and runs through February 23rd, 2026.

Along with the Disney on Broadway concert series, guests will find food studios, paint-by-number activities, photo ops, and artists throughout the park.

As part of the Disney on Broadway concert series, talent from the pantheon of Disney’s musical productions take the stage in the American Adventure pavilion each night to perform songs heard in various musicals, typically from their namesake show and a bit beyond as well.

New this year - Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid), Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan), Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) and Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast).

While most shows feature two performers each, once again the festival will close-out with special performances featuring FOUR performers!

Take a look at this year’s lineup: Isabelle McCalla (Aladdin) and Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) January 16, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 27 Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin) January 17, 20, 21, 23, 25, 28, 29 Anastacia McCleskey (Tarzan) and Josh Strickland (Tarzan) January 30 February 1, 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 Mandy Gonzalez (Aida) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King) January 31 February 3, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12 Ainsley Melham (Aladdin) and Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) February 13, 15, 16, 19 Susan Egan (Beauty and The Beast) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) February 14, 17, 18, 20, 21 Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), Susan Egan (Beauty and The Beast), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) February 22, 23



Additionally, more Disney on Broadway fun will be found once again in Communicore Hall, when the space is transformed into a celebration of Disney’s hit stage productions, with props and costumes on display for guests to see. This year, EPCOT is saying that this space is “all-new” so we’re likely to see new displays and features that were not present in the 2025 iteration of the display.

Take a look at what the space looked like at the 2025 festival in our video below.

