All In The Details: The Refurbishment of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort Lobby Winds Down Revealing New Flourishes and Designs

As the lobby refurbishment at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa winds down, we are learning more about the nuance and subtle details that guests will start to notice in the refreshed area.

We’re learning more about the refurbishment of the lobby of the flagship Walt Disney World resort hotel, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Launched several months ago, those visiting the hotel have noticed walls and curtains up blocking the view of the work taking place throughout the lobby.

Slowly but surely, those walls are coming down and revealing the completed, refreshed look. The updated design, according to the Disney Parks Blog, “celebrates the magic of discovery and blends classic charm with comfort. Each design choice is a love letter to the resort’s Floridian roots and the golden age of travel that inspired it.”

The refurbishment also includes a new lobby bar - The Perch - which is set to open next week.

The signature lobby atrium now also includes a number of feathered friends, peppered throughout the stained glass, murals, and wallpaper in the refreshed lobby.

A new mural has also been installed, showing what the Grand Floridian Resort MIGHT have looked like at the turn of the century, framed by royal and sabal palm trees. The Grand Floridian logo can also be seen throughout, including on the landing of the famed staircase.

New carpeting with Victorian-inspired borders and scrollwork featuring hand-drawn florals inspired by turn-of-the-century botanical studies. Also hidden throughout over 200 individual floral blossom patterns throughout the carpet of the lobby, a staple of any Disney hotel, the hidden Mickeys!

Just off the lobby, the Garden View Lounge is expected to be complete in early 2026, with a new look that complements the rest of the refurbished lobby.

Elsewhere at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, the Grand Floridian Convention Center has also been refreshed, taking the same design and aesthetic into the event space.

