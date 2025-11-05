Nestle Into The New Lobby Bar at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Later This Month
We now know the name of the new bar and when it opens!
The new lobby bar coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa just got a name, and more importantly, an opening date!
What’s Happening:
- The new Lobby bar coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa at Walt Disney World officially has a name - The Perch.
- Located in the heart of the landmark lobby to Walt Disney World’s flagship resort, this new bar modeled after and paying tribute to the birdcage that once stood in this location ahead of a lengthy lobby refurbishment that is winding down.
- This all-new lobby bar also celebrates the resort’s Victorian roots through intricate woodwork, elegant herringbone tile, and custom stained glass that shimmers with subtle hues, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- The location will feature a light menu featuring champagne, wine, beer, and two signature cocktails: the Sunshine State Rum Sazerac and the Floridian 75. For a refreshing non-alcoholic option, the Blueberry and Basil Iced Tea is a blend of lemon, blueberry, and basil tea.
- Along with the new name of the new bar, we also learned that it will be opening on November 10th, welcoming guests to the new location in the heart of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.
- Additional menu items and pricing have already been uploaded into the My Disney Experience app.
- The lobby refurbishment itself is almost complete, bringing a refreshed design that also doubles as a love letter to the resort’s Floridian roots and Victorian era.
- Along with updated stained glass skylights and other accoutrement, new furnishings populate the lobby area, with vintage wood-framed seating and plush pillows.
- The furniture populates the lobby area, so it seems likely that those who don’t get a seat at the bar proper may be able to take a seat in the surrounding area with their drink.
