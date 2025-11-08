Photos / Videos: Perennial Holiday Favorites Light Up the Magic Kingdom During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Experience the merriment of the Magic Kingdom's 2025 holiday party from the comfort of your home.

The holiday season officially kicked off at Walt Disney World last night with the return of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. This year saw the return of many perennial favorites, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade and Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

Main Street U.S.A. comes alive with the yuletide spirit of dancing gingerbread men, marching toy soldiers and beloved Disney Characters as they float by, waving hello. There’s even a special appearance by Santa Claus–riding in to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. The parade features the changes introduced last year, which include an updated soundtrack.

Watch the Full 2025 Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade:

Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks

Get in the Christmas spirit as your host—Minnie Mouse—invites you to take in a sparkling, yuletide fireworks display. Watch as the sky becomes alight with festive colors to the tune of some of your favorite carols like "Deck the Halls" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

Watch the Full 2025 Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:

Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration

Feel the magic of the holidays come to life during a jubilant stage show that fills the air with music, laughter, shimmering snowflakes—and a whole lot of Disney Characters, too! Gather around Cinderella Castle as live performers dance and sing a medley of delightful holiday songs.

Watch the Full 2025 Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration:

Frozen Holiday Surprise

You’re invited to ring in the season with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and the snowgies at Cinderella Castle as it transforms into a frozen wonderland during the Frozen Holiday Surprise.

Watch the Full 2025 Frozen Holiday Surprise:

