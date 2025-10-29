Foodie Guide to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2025 at the Magic Kingdom

Check out all of the new and returning treats available this year for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Believe it or not, the holiday season is almost upon us at Walt Disney World. With the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party just over a week away, the Disney Parks Blog has shared the Foodie Guide of this year’s holiday festivities at Magic Kingdom. The beloved holiday event returns on select nights from November 7th to December 21st, 2025, and this year’s menus are filled with plenty of yummy yuletide delights!

Main Street Bakery

Christmas Wreath Cupcake: Peppermint confetti cupcake filled with chocolate ganache and topped with marshmallow buttercream and chocolate décor (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Mickey Cinnamon Roll with holiday-themed icing (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor

Santa Hat Brownie Sundae: Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, crushed peppermint, whipped cream, and a red velvet cone with a marshmallow pompom (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Gingerbread Milk Shake: Vanilla ice cream, gingerbread syrup, and ginger snap crumbs topped with whipped cream and a chocolate gingerbread man (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Plaza Restaurant

(Reservations Recommended; menu items available starting November 2)

Holiday Beef Pot Roast served in a puff pastry crust with mashed potatoes, beer-battered onion rings, and black garlic-truffle aïoli (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours) (New)

Holiday Turkey Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread crumbles, and cranberry barbecue sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours) (New)

Pistachio and Cherry Cheesecake with morello cherry compote (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours) (New)

Holiday Cosmopolitan: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Cointreau Liqueur, and cranberry and lime juices garnished with a sugar rim (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours) (New)

Casey’s Corner

Holiday Pot Roast Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Holiday Pot Roast Mini Corn Dogs topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Holiday Pot Roast Loaded French Fries topped with pot roast, beer-cheese sauce, crispy onions, and horseradish mustard (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Candy Cane Tart: Chocolate tart filled with peppermint ganache and topped with festive meringue (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Spring Roll Cart

Pastrami Reuben Spring Rolls served with thousand island sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)



Aloha Isle Refreshments

Pomegranate Yule Float: Ginger ale with DOLE Whip Pomegranate and vanilla soft-serve, pomegranate boba pearls, and a slice of lime (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Santa Surf Snack Float: Minute Maid Passion Fruit Orange Guava Juice, coconut soft-serve, and a spiced pineapple tree pop (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

Golden Oak Outpost

Yuletide Chicken Strips: Crispy chicken strips with sage butter and cranberry barbecue glaze served with sweet potato fries (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Festive Beignets: Light and fluffy beignets dusted with blue sugar cookie dust and served with cookie butter icing (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Gingerbread Cola: Coca-Cola served with gingerbread syrup, whipped cream, and festive sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Cafe

Carne Asada Loaded Fries with chipotle queso, caramelized onions, avocado salsa, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

“Christmas-style” Chicken Tamale with mild red chile sauce and pumpkin seed salsa verde, cilantro rice, pinto beans, and queso fresco (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Arroz Con Leche Wreath: Rice pudding mousse, citrus chutney, coconut whipped cream, and a chocolate bow (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Mexican Hot Chocolate Mini Churros tossed with Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s Powder, cinnamon, and warm spices served with sprinkles and marshmallow fluff dip (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)





Frozen Hot Cocoa: Frozen Hot Cocoa by Joffrey’s with toasted marshmallow syrup topped with chocolate sauce, marshmallows, and festive sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Liberty Square Market

Mickey Whoopie Pie: Chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow-mint buttercream (Plant-based) (Available during regular park hours through January 3rd, 2026 and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party until 8:30 p.m.)

Sleepy Hollow Refreshments

Orange Chicken Strips drizzled with orange-soy glaze, glass noodles, green onions, and crispy garlic (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Szechuan Cauliflower: Spicy breaded cauliflower drizzled with Szechuan-soy glaze, glass noodles, green onions, and crispy garlic (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Peppermint Bark Funnel Cake topped with vanilla ice cream, peppermint and white chocolate sauces, M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies Holiday Blend, whipped cream, crushed peppermint, and festive sprinkles (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Mickey Whoopie Pie: Chocolate cake sandwiched with marshmallow-mint buttercream (Plant-based) (Available starting at 8:30 p.m. during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Columbia Harbour House

Gingerbread Cake: Tree-shaped gingerbread chiffon cake with cream cheese frosting, whipped dulce de leche panna cotta, crispy pearls, and a chocolate piece (Available during regular park hours only through January 3rd, 2026)

Pinocchio Village Haus

Holiday Ravioli: Fried breaded ravioli with marinara sauce, basil pesto, parmesan, and parsley (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Italian Sausage and Meatball Lasagna Flatbread with a three-cheese Italian blend and ricotta topped with pesto (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Snowflake Ornament: Coconut-eggnog mousse in a white chocolate shell with sugar décor (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Brr-Raspberry Slushy: Fanta Blue Raspberry slushy with coconut cream, whipped cream, and sweet blue shredded coconut (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Cinderella’s Royal Table

(Reservations recommended; available starting at 4 p.m. for guests attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Crispy Pork Belly: Sweet potato purée, jicama slaw, chestnuts, and apple-cranberry glaze (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Roasted Lamb Chops: Potatoes au gratin, honey-glazed carrots, and cabernet-cherry jus (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Beef Short Rib Wellington: Mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables, and red wine sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Hazelnut Carriage Cake: Spiced poached pear, vanilla bean mousse, and sugared cranberries (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Cranberry Christmas Cocktail: Fords Gin, cane syrup, cranberry juice, and Minute Maid Orange Juice garnished with cranberries and rosemary (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Cranberry Sparkling Cocktail: Grand Marnier Liqueur, cranberry juice, and Nicolas Feuillatte Enchantée Champagne Brut (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)





Be Our Guest Restaurant

(Reservations recommended; available starting at 4 p.m. for guests attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party)

Lamb Chop Cassoulet: Lamb sausage and white bean stew, tomatoes, toasted breadcrumbs, and mint sauce verte (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Poulet Rouge Chicken: Roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts with a cranberry pan sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Baked Brie and Caramelized Apple Tart with smoked almonds, watercress, and cranberry-orange liqueur sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Flourless Black Forest Trifle: Layers of cherry liqueur compote, chocolate crémeux, chantilly cream, and festive chocolate pieces (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Jolly Holly Cocktail: Grainger’s Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Myers’s Original Dark Rum, butterscotch syrup, and apple cider garnished with a sugared graham cracker rim (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Mistletoe Margarita: Teremana Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier Liqueur, cranberry juice, and lime juice garnished with a sugared rim and cranberries (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

The Friar’s Nook

Jalapeño Popper Tots topped with jalapeño cream cheese sauce, bacon, cheddar, and a jalapeño popper (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Spinach Artichoke Hand Pie: Flaky hand pie filled with cheesy spinach and artichoke dip and drizzled with red pepper sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Pig in a Blanket: Parmesan puff pastry-wrapped all-beef hot dog, crispy onions, and honey mustard barbecue sauce served with tots (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Ugly Sweater Shake: Vanilla shake topped with whipped cream, festive sprinkles, peppermint-white chocolate sauce, and a chocolate piece (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Storybook Treats

Reindeer Sundae: Chocolate soft-serve topped with caramel sauce, pretzels, chocolate and peanut butter-dusted rice cereal, and a reindeer chocolate piece (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café

Snow Cheese Chicken Strips: Dusted with a sweet-and-savory white cheddar powder served with a side of kimchi aïoli (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Holiday Pot Roast Melt: Slow-cooked beef on thick toast with cheddar, Swiss cheese, beef gravy, and horseradish cream sauce (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Holiday Turkey Burger topped with traditional stuffing, Swiss cheese, and cranberry chutney on a brioche bun (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Buckle Up Mousse: Gingerbread mousse, chocolate crémeux, and flourless chocolate cake with chocolate décor (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only)

Cranberry Cider Punch: Cranberry juice, apple cider, and Sprite with sugared cranberries and a rosemary sprig (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies

Milk and Cookies Shake: Vanilla shake with caramel, holiday cookies, and chocolate chip cookie dough topped with whipped cream and festive sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Cherry Cordial Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Cold Brew Coffee topped with cherry whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and chocolate curls (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and regular park hours)

AstroFizz

Cherry-White Chocolate Slushy: Fanta Cherry served with a crackable white chocolate-coated cup with whipped cream, cherry gummy candy, and festive sprinkles (Non-alcoholic) (Available during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party only) (New)

Novelty Available During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Holiday Christmas Tree Truck (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; available while supplies last)

