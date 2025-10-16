Sleigh the Holidays with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party 2025 Merch

From festive Spirit Jerseys to merry must-have Loungeflys, this year’s party merch is sleigh-ing the holiday style game.

It’s almost time to deck the halls! Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns to Magic Kingdom starting November 7, running on select nights throughout November and December. Disney has shared a preview of the party-exclusive merchandise coming to Magic Kingdom’s Emporium for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Let’s take a look at the accessories and apparel that will help trim the tree and make you look your holly jolly best!

2025 Mickey’s Very Merry Spirit Jersey

Stand out all season long with this festive Spirit Jersey, featuring Mickey, Minnie, and two adorable reindeer adding the finishing touches to Cinderella Castle.



2025 Mickey’s Very Merry Ear Headband

These merry and magical ears feature the same cute reindeer in front of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A., finished with a sparkling red velvet bow. Pair them with the Mickey’s Very Merry Spirit Jersey for the ultimate holiday look!

Mickey’s Very Merry Loungefly Bag

Stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. in style with the Mickey’s Very Merry Loungefly Bag, featuring Mickey and Minnie on the front and a festive coin purse attachment with Chip and Dale nestled in a wreath.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Mug

Pour on the holiday magic with this exclusive party mug, decked in red, cream, and gold. It’s mug-nificent for cocoa and perfect for milk and cookies. Santa would give two mittened thumbs up!

2025 Mickey’s Very Merry Ornament

The Mickey’s Very Merry Ornament will shine on your tree, featuring Chip and Dale “baking spirits bright" with gingerbread on Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey’s Very Merry-Themed Magnet Picture Frame

Keep the holiday magic on display! The themed magnet frame lets your joyful memories stick around all season long.

