Create-Your-Own-Christmas: New T-Shirts and Plush Headband Accessories Arrive at Walt Disney World

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World began rolling out their Christmas merchandise for fans looking to get a headstart on the season. Now, even more merchandise has arrived at the resort, including new plush for the Create-Your-Own-Headband experience.

What’s Happening:

The Holidays at Disney World are just around the corner, and Disney has released some festive new apparel and accessories perfect for the Christmas season.

With 5 new T-Shirt varieties featuring fan favorite characters and an EPCOT

The new designs also qualify for Disney’s $29.99 per shirt when you buy 2 promotion.

T-Shirts retail for $39.99 before the bundled discount.

An adorable new option for the popular Create-Your-Own-Headband retail experience has also arrived, featuring a snowman design with Mickey ears.

Each mini plush retails for $13.99, with the base headband running for $11.99.

Speaking of EPCOT Merchadise:

Over at EPCOT’s UK Pavilion, a new line of merchandise featuring Mickey & Minnie alongside Union Jack inspired designs has arrived.

Featuring a collection of apparel, accessories, and collectibles, the new items are a great way to celebrate your trip around the World Showcase lagoon or make a great Christmas present.

You can check out our pictures of the new items by checking out our shopping guide

Read More Walt Disney World: