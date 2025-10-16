Create-Your-Own-Christmas: New T-Shirts and Plush Headband Accessories Arrive at Walt Disney World
Holidays at Disney World begins on November 14th.
Earlier this month, Walt Disney World began rolling out their Christmas merchandise for fans looking to get a headstart on the season. Now, even more merchandise has arrived at the resort, including new plush for the Create-Your-Own-Headband experience.
What’s Happening:
- The Holidays at Disney World are just around the corner, and Disney has released some festive new apparel and accessories perfect for the Christmas season.
- With 5 new T-Shirt varieties featuring fan favorite characters and an EPCOT design, you’ll be able to get a headstart on shopping for your favorite Disney fan.
- The new designs also qualify for Disney’s $29.99 per shirt when you buy 2 promotion.
- T-Shirts retail for $39.99 before the bundled discount.
- An adorable new option for the popular Create-Your-Own-Headband retail experience has also arrived, featuring a snowman design with Mickey ears.
- Each mini plush retails for $13.99, with the base headband running for $11.99.
Speaking of EPCOT Merchadise:
- Over at EPCOT’s UK Pavilion, a new line of merchandise featuring Mickey & Minnie alongside Union Jack inspired designs has arrived.
- Featuring a collection of apparel, accessories, and collectibles, the new items are a great way to celebrate your trip around the World Showcase lagoon or make a great Christmas present.
- You can check out our pictures of the new items by checking out our shopping guide.
