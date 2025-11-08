Photos: Deck the Halls with New 2025 Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party Merchandise

The holiday event runs select nights until December 21st at the Magic Kingdom.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is back at the Magic Kingdom for another year, bringing with it a new selection of 2025 dated merchandise.

Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom can find a new selection of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party merchandise. Located at The Emporium, the new clothing and accessories are the perfect way to commemorate the festivities of the special ticket event. Let’s take a look at the accessories and apparel that will help trim the tree and make you look your holly jolly best!

Mickey’s Very Merry Spirit Jersey – $79.99

Stand out all season long with this festive Spirit Jersey, featuring Mickey, Minnie, and two adorable reindeer adding the finishing touches to Cinderella Castle.

Mickey’s Very Merry Loungefly Bag – $85.00

Stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. in style with the Mickey’s Very Merry Loungefly Bag, featuring Mickey and Minnie on the front and a festive coin purse attachment with Chip and Dale nestled in a wreath.

Mickey’s Very Merry Ear Headband

These merry and magical ears feature the same cute reindeer in front of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A., finished with a sparkling red velvet bow. Pair them with the Mickey’s Very Merry Spirit Jersey for the ultimate holiday look!

Mickey’s Very Merry Ornament – $26.99

The Mickey’s Very Merry Ornament will shine on your tree, featuring Chip and Dale “baking spirits bright" with gingerbread on Main Street, U.S.A.

Mickey’s Very Merry Magnet Picture Frame – $14.99

Keep the holiday magic on display! The themed magnet frame lets your joyful memories stick around all season long.

Mickey’s Very Merry Red Adult T-Shirt – $34.99

Mickey’s Very Merry White Adult T-Shirt – $34.99

Mickey’s Very Merry Kids T-Shirt – $26.99

Mickey’s Very Merry Pins

There's a wide collection of pins from Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party this year, ranging in price from $19.99 to $22.99.

