Jack's Holiday Vision Was Unlike No Other: Sandy Claws Debuts New Look at the Magic Kingdom
Jack Skellington is meeting as Sandy Claws for the first time in his updated look at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.
As the first Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party of the season gets underway, we're getting our first in-person look at Sandy Claws (aka Jack Skellington's) updated look.
What’s Happening:
- Jack Skellington debuted an all-new look during Halloween Time at the Disney Parks, featuring a far more accurate depiction of the character's face.
- While Halloween has passed, Jack Skellington isn’t quite ready to leave the Disney Parks – as he's also sticking around for the holidays dressed as Sandy Claws.
- Sandy Claws' first appearance this year took place today during the first Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party of the season at the Magic Kingdom.
- Fans looking to meet these characters at either resort should expect to wait in some decently long lines, as they tend to be incredibly popular.
- An autograph card featuring Jack and Sally's autograph next to an image of Zero is handed out to guests after they meet the duo.
- You'll also be able to meet with Jack in his new look, alongside Sally, during Holidays at the Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, November 14th.
- Here's a look at Jack's new look in his regular outfit straight out of Halloween Town.
- For reference, this is what Jack previously looked like.
- Find out more about all the entertainment and merriment that awaits during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party this year, and get a preview of the event merchandise and festive food offerings.
