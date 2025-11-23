Photos: EPCOT's The Land Debuts New Cast Costumes
EPCOT’s The Land has received a new costume refresh, showcasing a new green button up inspired by the pavilion’s logo.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place spotted cast members at The Land Pavilion sporting a brand new costume.
- Paying homage to the area’s pavilion logo, the button up features a really interesting painting-looking green and white design, with leaves incorporated all over the shirt.
- Here’s a photo of the logo for reference.
- While this costume refresh is the general costume for the pavilion, one of the area’s attractions also received a costume refresh earlier this year.
- Soarin’ debuted their new costumes back in September, replacing the more formal “flight attendant” garb with sleeker and modern designs.
