Photos: EPCOT's The Land Debuts New Cast Costumes

Let's listen to the land we all love, nature's plan will shine above, listen to the land, listen to the land.

EPCOT’s The Land has received a new costume refresh, showcasing a new green button up inspired by the pavilion’s logo.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to EPCOT, Laughing Place spotted cast members at The Land Pavilion sporting a brand new costume.

Paying homage to the area’s pavilion logo, the button up features a really interesting painting-looking green and white design, with leaves incorporated all over the shirt.

Here’s a photo of the logo for reference.

While this costume refresh is the general costume for the pavilion, one of the area’s attractions also received a costume refresh earlier this year.

Soarin’ debuted their new costumes back in September, replacing the more formal “flight attendant” garb with sleeker and modern designs.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:





Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning



