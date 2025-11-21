"D23 Inside Disney" Gives Fans a First Look at "Zootopia 2" with Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman & Nate Torrance
Disney pulls back the curtain, giving fans a sneak peek at "Zootopia 2" and the new 4D park attraction "Zootopia: Better Zoogether!"
In the latest D23 Inside Disney YouTube video, fans get an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated sequel Zootopia 2, featuring its core stars Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps), Nate Torrance (Officer Clawhauser), and Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde).
What’s Happening:
- Ginnifer Goodwin and Nate Torrance visited Disney Parks, surprising guests at the newest 4D attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!
- Both actors shared their love for the parks and expressed excitement at seeing their characters brought to life, especially Nate Torrance’s Officer Clawhauser, who appears as an animatronic narrator in the attraction.
- Together, the film and attraction create a cross-platform celebration of everything that made the original Zootopia special, highlighting themes of belonging, diversity, and community, while introducing new layers of excitement for fans.
- Speaking about Zootopia 2, Goodwin revealed that the story picks up just a week after the events of the first movie and hinted that it could be as good as—or even better than—the original.
- Jason Bateman also appears in the video, discussing his experience voicing the sly, sassy Nick Wilde and teasing fans that the film’s snake character may not be as villainous as audiences might expect.
- As Officer Clawhauser would say, “O-M-Goodness!” we’re so excited for this film. Zootopia 2 hits theaters November 26th.
