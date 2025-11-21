Full Official Soundtrack for "Zootopia 2," Complete with Shakira Song and Michael Giacchino Score, Now Available

Yes, that song is stuck in our head again.

While we've already got "Zoo", the new song from the film, we now can listen to the full soundtrack to Zootopia 2, complete with score by Oscar-winning artist, Michael Giacchino.

What’s Happening:

Just a few days ahead of the release of the film, the Zootopia 2 Original Soundtrack is available today from Walt Disney Records.

The soundtrack features the hit single “Zoo,” performed by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Shakira, which has been prominently used in various trailers, tv spots, and really anything related to the highly-anticipated new film.

That single has already been previously released, but is now accompanied by the rest of the Zootopia 2 score, composed by the Academy Award winning musician, Michael Giacchino.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters November 26th.

Full Swing:

The soundtrack release is just the latest moment in the build up to the wide release of the new film.

In recent days, we've already witnessed the world premiere of the new Zootopia 2 in the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, as well as a special Shanghai premiere that took over the Zootopia-themed land at the Shanghai Disney Resort.

As part of the fun, our own Ben Breitbart also got to spend some time in the voice recording booth with Nate Torrence, a star from the film.

Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can also pick up a special sipper with the new character from the film, Gary De'Snake.

For even more Zootopia 2 before the movie comes out next week, be sure to check out our Zootopia 2 archive.



