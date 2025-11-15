A Star-Studded Sipper Reveal as Gary De'Snake Takes Beverage Containment to New Level at Disneyland Resort

Where was Nathan Lane when the Timon sipper was announced?!

Being a sequel to one of the most successful films of all time from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2 is primed and ready to introduce us to new characters, one of which takes shape in the form of a new sipper at the Disneyland Resort - revealed in the what could be the biggest and most star-powered sipper reveal.

What’s Happening:

In what might be the most star-studded Popcorn Bucket or Sipper reveal, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan takes a stroll through Disney California Adventure and spots a familiar creature.

In the distance, he spots a snake - Gary De’Snake to be precise - who just so happens to be the character he lends his voice to in the upcoming film Zootopia 2 from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

He is startled, seeing the snake before Ginnifer Goodwin, who reprises her role as Judy Hopps in the new sequel, joins him and explains that it is just a sipper.

The sipper is shown off, complete with the straw coming out of Gary’s head, with the coils of the rest of his body serving as the containment unit for the actual drink.

The new sipper is set to arrive at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort on November 19th. The reveal from Disney Parks does not specify if or when this sipper will come to Walt Disney World or other Disney Destinations.

It’s just a ssssipper! Slither over to @Disneyland Resort for your Gary De'Snake Sipper available starting November 19! 🐍🥤 #DisneyEats pic.twitter.com/iAWaO262UR — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 15, 2025

As for the movie itself, we catch up with rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) as they find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voice of Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Zootopia 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 26th.