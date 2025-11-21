Win A Night Inside Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle Suite for Make-A-Wish

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite has been announced, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Walt Disney World Resort and Prizeo have announced the Ultimate Fairytale Escape sweepstakes, offering one grand prize winner and up to three guests a truly magical experience: an overnight stay inside the famously exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Park, all while supporting Make-A-Wish in its mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

What's Happening:

Walt Disney World Resort and Prizeo have announced the Ultimate Fairytale Escape sweepstakes featuring a stay inside Cinderella Castle.

The Grand Prize, valued at approximately $11,708, provides the winner with a complete, stress-free Disney vacation for up to four people.

The centerpiece is the one-night stay inside the Cinderella Castle Suite, located four stories above the Magic Kingdom and cannot be reserved by the public.

The winner and guests will also enjoy breakfast at Cinderella's Royal Table the following morning.

The full prize package includes: One-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Park. Breakfast at Cinderella's Royal Table. Two-night stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel. Roundtrip economy class airfare for up to four passengers. Up to four 3-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option. A $500 Disney gift card for the winner.



How to Enter and Support Make-A-Wish

The sweepstakes is being administered by Charitybuzz, LLC (Prizeo).

Proceeds from the campaign will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America via the Pledgeling Foundation.

To enter, participants can make a donation to the campaign, with entry levels starting at $10 for 100 entries, up to 2,500 entries for a $250 donation.

A no-donation entry option is also available.

The sweepstakes began on October 4, 2025, and entries must be received by 11:59:00 PM PST on February 4, 2026.

The drawing date is scheduled for February 5, 2026.

Entrants must be at least 18 years of age.

Go Beyond the Magic: The History of the Cinderella Castle Suite