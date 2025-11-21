Win A Night Inside Walt Disney World's Cinderella Castle Suite for Make-A-Wish

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stay in the exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite has been announced, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

Walt Disney World Resort and Prizeo have announced the Ultimate Fairytale Escape sweepstakes, offering one grand prize winner and up to three guests a truly magical experience: an overnight stay inside the famously exclusive Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Park, all while supporting Make-A-Wish in its mission to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

What's Happening:

  • Walt Disney World Resort and Prizeo have announced the Ultimate Fairytale Escape sweepstakes featuring a stay inside Cinderella Castle.
  • The Grand Prize, valued at approximately $11,708, provides the winner with a complete, stress-free Disney vacation for up to four people.
  • The centerpiece is the one-night stay inside the Cinderella Castle Suite, located four stories above the Magic Kingdom and cannot be reserved by the public.
  • The winner and guests will also enjoy breakfast at Cinderella's Royal Table the following morning.
  • The full prize package includes:
    • One-night stay at the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Park.
    • Breakfast at Cinderella's Royal Table.
    • Two-night stay in a standard room at a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel.
    • Roundtrip economy class airfare for up to four passengers.
    • Up to four 3-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option.
    • A $500 Disney gift card for the winner.

How to Enter and Support Make-A-Wish

  • The sweepstakes is being administered by Charitybuzz, LLC (Prizeo).
  • Proceeds from the campaign will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America via the Pledgeling Foundation.
  • To enter, participants can make a donation to the campaign, with entry levels starting at $10 for 100 entries, up to 2,500 entries for a $250 donation.
  • A no-donation entry option is also available.
  • The sweepstakes began on October 4, 2025, and entries must be received by 11:59:00 PM PST on February 4, 2026.
  • The drawing date is scheduled for February 5, 2026.
  • Entrants must be at least 18 years of age.

Go Beyond the Magic: The History of the Cinderella Castle Suite

  • The Cinderella Castle Suite is one of the most exclusive accommodations in the world, probably because it was never intended to be a guest room.
  • The space, located where the original Imagineers planned a small apartment for Walt Disney himself and his family to stay, remained unfinished at the time of his death.
  • For decades, the area was used as office and storage space.
  • It was not until 2007, during the Year of a Million Dreams promotion, that Disney completed the lavish, 17th-century French-style suite, fully furnished with royal amenities including a mosaic floor, a stunning portrait of Cinderella, and stained-glass windows overlooking Main Street, U.S.A.
  • Since then, the only way to experience an overnight stay is by invitation or by winning a special sweepstakes.
  • If you want a more in depth tour of the Cinderella Dream Suite, we got you covered here.
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan