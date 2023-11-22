Walt Disney World Gives Back To Those In Need This Thanksgiving

Walt Disney World is already known for giving, and especially during the holiday season. This Thanksgiving week is no different, as folks from Walt Disney World have already been out in the community bringing some Disney magic to those in need.

What’s Happening:

The talented culinary team at Walt Disney World is once again cooking up 1,000 traditional Thanksgiving meals for residents at the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida and Harbor House of Central Florida. Disney VoluntEARS will serve the meals to residents tomorrow on Thanksgiving Day – a tradition 25 years in the making.

This year, Disney extended their Thanksgiving celebration with the Coalition for the Homeless. Families from the Youth Center were invited to Disney Springs Wish before it debuted to the world today.

before it debuted to the world today. One of our pastry chefs also sprinkled some extra magic at Coalition for the Homeless, spending time with young residents decorating sweet treats that Disney guests can find throughout the resort.

Across Central Florida, Disney VoluntEARS are helping other nonprofit organizations make magic for even more families in our community, working alongside Heart of Florida United Way to pack thousands of meal kits for families in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

All of this joins other recent efforts like donating more than $200,000 to organizations that help ensure Florida families have the food, clothing and resources they need for the holidays and beyond including Osceola Council on Aging, Mustard Seed, The Sharing Center and Hope Helps, a food bank in Seminole County.

Just last month, Disney donated another $1.5 Million to 19 nonprofits as part of the Disney Grants program, some of which provide direct aid to Central Floridians facing homelessness and hunger.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World Culinary Director Gregg Hannon: “Giving is who we are as part of the Disney family. We believe that everything we do to make magic can also make a difference, which is what I see happening when we provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need in our Central Florida community. We all might have a different interpretation of Thanksgiving, but gratitude is something that we all have in common. As a culinarian working at Disney for 26 years, I am extremely proud to work for a company and be part of a team that gives back in such an important way.”