Gary De’Snake Slithers Into Disney's Animal Kingdom with a Delicious New "Zootopia" Sweet Treat

This new Zootopia-inspired treat joins a selection of items that debuted earlier this month.

Zootopia fans can celebrate the release of Zootopia 2 at Disney's Animal Kingdom with a special treat featuring one of the sequel's new characters.

What's Happening:

  • A delectable treat featuring Gary De'Snake from Zootopia 2 has joined the line-up of Zootopia-inspired treats available at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Head over to Pizzafari to get your hands on the Gary De’Snake Macaron, which is a passion fruit ganache-filled macaron with raspberry jelly décor and chocolate décor.

  • The new macaron joins the following items which have been available since the opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! on November 7th:
    • Clawhauser’s Big Donut Macaron: Macaron filled with chocolate ganache, strawberry jelly, and covered in chocolate glaze with rainbow sprinkles – Isle of Java

  • Cub Soda: Sprite with blueberry syrup and pawpsicle-inspired ice cube (Non-alcoholic) – Eight Spoon Cafe

  • Bunny Burrow Brew: Joffrey's French Roast Cold Brew with condensed milk and blueberry syrup garnished with whipped cream, a sugar carrot, and chocolate crisp “blueberries" – Isle of Java

  • Zootopia Bucket – Mahindi, Chakranadi, and Trek Snacks (Limit 2 per person, per transaction and available while supplies last)

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com