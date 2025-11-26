Gary De’Snake Slithers Into Disney's Animal Kingdom with a Delicious New "Zootopia" Sweet Treat
This new Zootopia-inspired treat joins a selection of items that debuted earlier this month.
Zootopia fans can celebrate the release of Zootopia 2 at Disney's Animal Kingdom with a special treat featuring one of the sequel's new characters.
What's Happening:
- A delectable treat featuring Gary De'Snake from Zootopia 2 has joined the line-up of Zootopia-inspired treats available at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Head over to Pizzafari to get your hands on the Gary De’Snake Macaron, which is a passion fruit ganache-filled macaron with raspberry jelly décor and chocolate décor.
- The new macaron joins the following items which have been available since the opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether! on November 7th:
- Clawhauser’s Big Donut Macaron: Macaron filled with chocolate ganache, strawberry jelly, and covered in chocolate glaze with rainbow sprinkles – Isle of Java
- Cub Soda: Sprite with blueberry syrup and pawpsicle-inspired ice cube (Non-alcoholic) – Eight Spoon Cafe
- Bunny Burrow Brew: Joffrey's French Roast Cold Brew with condensed milk and blueberry syrup garnished with whipped cream, a sugar carrot, and chocolate crisp “blueberries" – Isle of Java
- Zootopia Bucket – Mahindi, Chakranadi, and Trek Snacks (Limit 2 per person, per transaction and available while supplies last)
- The new show inside the Tree of Life has also brought with it a wide collection of new merchandise, plus new outfits for Nick and Judy.
- Meanwhile, Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere. Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
