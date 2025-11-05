Photos: Nick and Judy Arrive At Their New Meet & Greet Location at Disney's Animal Kingdom

The pair bring the celebration of Zoogether Day out of the Tree of Life theater

Just a few days ahead of the official opening of Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can now meet and greet with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps just near the entrance of the new attraction.

As expected, their new meet and greet takes over the former meet and greet location that featured Dug and Russell from the Pixar Animation Studios film, Up. The meet and greet location is located next to the entrance of the new 3D-film based attraction in the Discovery Island area of the park.

The close proximity of the meet and greet and the new attraction keep the Zootopia-based experiences mostly contained at the park. The meet and greet also features Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in new outfits that were originally revealed just ahead of the Destination D23 event at Walt Disney World earlier this year.

Nick is wearing a different shirt and pants, while Judy has ditched her traditional police officer outfit in favor of a more casual detective look with jacket and badge on her belt clip. Nick has a badge on his belt as well, marking his new career in law enforcement, as we saw in the conclusion of Zootopia.

The backdrop of the meet and greet also celebrates Zoogether Day, which is the same celebration taking place in the new attraction. According to the preshow elements in the queue - Zoogether Day is the day that all the animals, predator or prey, come together to celebrate the special connection shared among living things. To celebrate, the Tree of Life theater is playing host to a special livestream viewing event hosted by Heidi Howler, checking in with the different biomes of Zootopia and all its residents as they get ready for a live performance by Gazelle. Of course, things go a bit awry and Nick and Judy are on the case, suspecting sabotage. The attraction is currently in Annual Passholder previews and officially opens on November 7th, 2025. You can read some of our early thoughts on the attraction now.

