Try Everything! New Zootopia-Themed Snacks Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom

The best bites always taste "Better Zoogether."

Starting November 7, guests can "try everything" with a new lineup of Zootopia-themed treats.

These new bites and sips are part of the "Better Zoogether" celebration, bringing beloved characters and concepts from the mammalian metropolis to life.


What's Happening:

  • Clawhauser’s Big Donut Macaron: Head to Isle of Java in Discovery Island for this sweet treat inspired by ZPD's beloved cheetah. It’s a massive macaron filled with chocolate ganache and strawberry jelly, all covered in a chocolate glaze with rainbow sprinkles.
  • Bunny Burrow Brew: Also at Isle of Java in Discovery Island, this coffee is perfect for a quick hop. It features Joffrey's French Roast Cold Brew mixed with condensed milk and blueberry syrup, topped with whipped cream, a sugar carrot, and chocolate crisp “blueberries."
  • Cub Soda: Find this refreshing, non-alcoholic drink at Eight Spoon Cafe at Discovery Island. It’s a mix of Sprite and blueberry syrup, served with a pawsome pawpsicle-inspired ice cube.
  • Zoogether Bucket: The ultimate souvenir for your snack safari! This new popcorn bucket will be available at Trek Snacks in Asia, Mahindi in Africa, and Chakranadi in Asia. .(Note the limit: 2 per person, per transaction, and available only while supplies last). We posted a video showcasing the new Zoogether Zootopia Popcorn bucket.

Zootopia: Better Zootgether!

