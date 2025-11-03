Try Everything! New Zootopia-Themed Snacks Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom
The best bites always taste "Better Zoogether."
Starting November 7, guests can "try everything" with a new lineup of Zootopia-themed treats.
These new bites and sips are part of the "Better Zoogether" celebration, bringing beloved characters and concepts from the mammalian metropolis to life.
What's Happening:
- Clawhauser’s Big Donut Macaron: Head to Isle of Java in Discovery Island for this sweet treat inspired by ZPD's beloved cheetah. It’s a massive macaron filled with chocolate ganache and strawberry jelly, all covered in a chocolate glaze with rainbow sprinkles.
- Bunny Burrow Brew: Also at Isle of Java in Discovery Island, this coffee is perfect for a quick hop. It features Joffrey's French Roast Cold Brew mixed with condensed milk and blueberry syrup, topped with whipped cream, a sugar carrot, and chocolate crisp “blueberries."
- Cub Soda: Find this refreshing, non-alcoholic drink at Eight Spoon Cafe at Discovery Island. It’s a mix of Sprite and blueberry syrup, served with a pawsome pawpsicle-inspired ice cube.
- Zoogether Bucket: The ultimate souvenir for your snack safari! This new popcorn bucket will be available at Trek Snacks in Asia, Mahindi in Africa, and Chakranadi in Asia. .(Note the limit: 2 per person, per transaction, and available only while supplies last). We posted a video showcasing the new Zoogether Zootopia Popcorn bucket.
Zootopia: Better Zootgether!
- The new eats coincide with the grand opening of the new 4D show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, which also opens on November 7 in the Tree of Life Theater
- We recently posted a photo update of the queue of the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction.
- We also posted a first look inside the Zootopia: Better Zoogether! attraction, which is currently in Cast previews.
